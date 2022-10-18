- USD/JPY pares the first intraday loss in 10 days around the highest levels since 1990.
- Bullish channel, sustained trading beyond 50-SMA joins upbeat RSI to favor buyers.
- Downside break of weekly ascending trend line, bearish MACD signals keep sellers hopeful with eyes on 148.70.
USD/JPY picks up bids to consolidate Tuesday's losses around 148.90 during mid-Asian session. In doing so, the yen pair seesaws around the multi-year high while snapping a nine-day uptrend.
Even so, the quote’s sustained trading inside the three-day-old bullish channel and the 50-SMA, challenge the bears. On the same line could be the firmer RSI (14).
However, Monday’s U-turn from the previous support line from October 13, now resistance around 149.50, joins the bearish MACD signals to tease sellers.
That said, the USD/JPY pair is likely to grind higher between the stated channel’s support line, at 148.70, and the aforementioned support-turned-resistance near 149.50.
It should be noted that the 150.00 threshold and September’s peak of 145.90 act as extra filters for the pair traders to watch for clear directions.
Should the quote stays firmer past 150.00, the odds of witnessing a run-up towards the August 1990 high near 151.65 and then to the year 1990 peak of 160.20 can’t be ruled out.
Alternatively, multiple tops marked during early September around 145.00 could challenge the USD/JPY bears past 145.90.
USD/JPY: 30-minute chart
Trend: Further upside expected
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|148.9
|Today Daily Change
|-0.13
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|149.03
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|145.17
|Daily SMA50
|141.39
|Daily SMA100
|138.2
|Daily SMA200
|129.66
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.09
|Previous Daily Low
|148.43
|Previous Weekly High
|148.86
|Previous Weekly Low
|145.24
|Previous Monthly High
|145.9
|Previous Monthly Low
|138.78
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.84
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.68
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.61
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.19
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.95
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.27
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|149.94
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drops back below 0.6300 as US dollar recovers
AUD/USD is easing back below 0.6300, as the US dollar attempts a recovery in Asia this Tuesday, despite a better market mood. The aussie struggles even after upbeat comments from the RBA policymakers and minutes favored the bulls.
USD/JPY: Buyers keep the reins at 32-year high near 149.00
USD/JPY is keeping its range around 149.00, the highest level in 32 years. The US dollar recovery combined with firmer risk sentiment pushes the pair northwards despite the looming risks of a Japanese FX market intervention and weaker Treasury yields.
Gold retreats towards $1,640 support as risk-on mood fades
Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives.
Chiliz Price Prediction: One billion CHZ could flood the market after a 15% rally
Chiliz price saw a 5% upswing on October 17, setting up the start of a trend change favoring bulls. This development might lead to a retest of $0.208 after a minor pullback to $0.179. Transaction data shows that roughly 1 billion “Out of the Money” CHZ tokens will be supplied at $0.210.
How else to figure out what the market will do next?
Bottom line, again its seems obvious that the dollar can rise alongside rising yields and an aggressive Fed, with two 75 bp hikes now expected before Christmas. That doesn’t mean we won’t get some profit-taking and/or short-covering in other currencies, as we see in sterling now.