USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bulls targeting 110.00

- USD/JPY is on the verge of a restest of the 110.00 level.
- Bulls have pierced the hourly resistance and broken 15-min structure.
USD/JPY is on the way to the 110 area as the US dollar continues to firm following Friday's bullish perforace.
The -61.8% Fibonacci of the hourly correction comes in at 109.99.
Hourly chart
15-min chart
The 15-min resistance structure was broken in the Tokyo open which would now be expected to act as support.
Bulls have a high probability set up on the table at this juncture.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: 50-DMA probes monthly support break around 1.2100
EUR/USD seesaws between 50-DMA and monthly resistance, previous support. The pair is consolidating in the broader range of 109.20-109.80 since the previous two weeks. The US Dollar Index (DXY) touched the one week high of 91.60 on Friday.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
Bitcoin price launches 10% rally on Musk comments, but big BTC challenges remain
Bitcoin price breakout from the symmetrical triangle is a bullish development, as it frees the bellwether cryptocurrency to test the formidable resistance between $41,581 and $43,331, offering some encouragement for the broader cryptocurrency complex.
GBP/USD sellers attack 1.4100 amid UK’s unlock delay, Brexit woes
GBP/USD holds lower ground within monthly trading range. UK government up for four-week extension to June 21 unlock deadline amid Delta variant fears. EU pushes British PM Johnson to keep his word Brexit, France ready to reset relations if he does.
FOMC: Words not actions
The Federal Reserve's Open Market Committee meeting is the most important event in the week ahead. It is not that it will take fresh policy action. Rather its observations about the economy and its forward guidance are the focus.