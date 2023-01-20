- USD/JPY picks up bids to reverse the previous day’s losses inside one-week-old symmetrical triangle.
- Gradually firming oscillators suggest further grinding towards the north.
- Monthly descending trend line, 200-EMA add to the upside filters.
USD/JPY adds strength to the weekly gains as bulls flirt with the intraday high of around 128.80 during early Friday. In doing so, the Yen pair stays inside a one-week-old symmetrical triangle while extending the bounce off the lowest levels since late May 2022.
That said, the gradually firming RSI (14) line, not overbought, joins the bullish MACD signals to underpin the hopes of the quote’s further advances.
As a result, the USD/JPY buyers are up for challenging the 129.00 round figure. However, the early-January swing low near 129.50 and the 130.00 psychological magnet could challenge the quote’s further upside.
In a case where the USD/JPY prices rally beyond 130.00, the 100-Exponential Moving Average (EMA) and the upper line of the stated triangle, respectively around 130.70 and 131.10, could probe the bulls.
Also acting as a strong upside challenge for the pair is the downward-sloping resistance line from mid-December 2022 and the 200-EMA, respectively near 132.65 and 132.85.
On the flip side, an ascending trend line from Monday, close to 127.85, restricts immediate USD/JPY declines before the monthly low of 127.21.
It’s worth observing that the lows marked during late May 2022 near 126.35 could act as the last defense of the USD/JPY buyers.
Overall, USD/JPY is likely to consolidate the latest losses but the upside room appears limited.
USD/JPY: Four-hour chart
Trend: Limited upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|128.75
|Today Daily Change
|0.31
|Today Daily Change %
|0.24%
|Today daily open
|128.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|131.28
|Daily SMA50
|134.98
|Daily SMA100
|140.2
|Daily SMA200
|136.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|128.93
|Previous Daily Low
|127.76
|Previous Weekly High
|132.87
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.46
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|128.21
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|128.49
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|127.82
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|127.2
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|126.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|128.99
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|129.55
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|130.16
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
