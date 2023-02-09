USD/JPY buyers need to reclaim 131.82, Thursday’s high. Once done, that would pave the way towards 132.00, 132.87, and the psychological 133.00 barrier. As an alternate scenario, the bearish continuation would resume if the falling wedge breaks downwards. Therefore, the USD/JPY first support would be 130.34, February 9 low. The break below will expose the S2 and S3 daily pivot points, each at 130.21 and 129.83.

In the near term, the USD/JPY one-hour chart portrays the formation of a falling wedge, suggesting a bullish continuation, which could lift prices towards 131.60 and the January 11 high at 132.87. Albeit the Relative Strength Index (RSI) aims upward, it remains in bearish territory, with its slope shifting flat, but the Rate of Change (RoC) depicts buyers gathering momentum. Hence, mixed signals suggest caution is warranted.

From a daily chart perspective, the USD/JPY remains downward biased, though it has been tracking the 20-day EMA during the last three days, unable to breach the 130.00 mark. Oscillators like the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and the Rate of Change (RoC) suggest a bearish continuation. But the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) dovish stance kept market participants from committing to short positions.

The USD/JPY erases Wednesday’s gains and aims toward the lows of the 130.30-132.90 range during the North American session, eyeing a break below the 20-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 130.66. At the time of writing, the USD/JPY exchanges hands at 131.11, below its opening price by 0.18%.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.