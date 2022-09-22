USD/JPY Price Analysis:  Bullish Flag assures continuation of a dream run, 147.00 eyed

- USD/JPY has kissed 145.00 for the first time in 24 years after a dovish stance by the BOJ.
- A formation of a bullish is hinting at the continuation of upside momentum.
- Advancing 20-and 50-EMAs add to the upside filters.
The USD/JPY pair has turned sideways after delivering volatile moves post the announcement of the interest rate decision by the Bank of Japan (BOJ). The asset gyrated in a tad wider range of 143.51-145.36 and is now oscillating in a narrow range of 144.54-144.95. On a broader note, the asset is oscillating in a 141.50-145.40 range for the past two weeks. It is worth noting that the major has smashed 145.00 for the first time in the past 24 years.
The formation of a Bullish Flag denotes a consolidation phase after a vertical upside move. The north-side sheer move is been recorded from August 2 low at 130.40. The consolidation phase of a Bullish Flag indicates an initiative buying structure in which the buyers initiate longs after an upside break of the chart pattern.
The 20-and 50-period Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) at 142.00 and 139.00 respectively are aiming north, which signals a continuation of an upside bias.
Also, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) (14) is oscillating in the bullish range of 60.00-80.00 for a prolonged period, which indicates that the upside momentum is intact.
A decisive break above the fresh 24-year high at 145.40 will drive the asset towards June 1998 high at 146.79, followed by August 1998 high at 147.67.
On the flip side, the greenback bulls could lose their grip if the asset drops below September 9 low at 141.50 for a downside towards September 6 low at 140.25. Slippage of the latter will drag the asset towards July 14 high at 139.39.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|144.82
|Today Daily Change
|0.77
|Today Daily Change %
|0.53
|Today daily open
|144.05
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|141.63
|Daily SMA50
|137.98
|Daily SMA100
|135.2
|Daily SMA200
|126.92
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|144.7
|Previous Daily Low
|143.34
|Previous Weekly High
|144.96
|Previous Weekly Low
|141.66
|Previous Monthly High
|139.08
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.4
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|144.18
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|143.86
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|143.36
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|142.67
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|142
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|144.72
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|145.39
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|146.08
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
