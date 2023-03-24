USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bounces off multi-week low, remains vulnerable below 61.8% Fibo.

- USD/JPY continues losing ground for the third straight day and drops to a fresh multi-week low.
- A combination of factors strengthens the safe-haven JPY and exerts heavy pressure on the major.
- A strong pickup in the USD demand lends some support and helps limit losses, for the time being.
- The technical setup favours bearish traders and supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
The USD/JPY pair remains under heavy selling pressure for the third successive day and touches its lowest level since February 03, around the 129.65 region on Friday. Spot prices, however, trim a part of the intraday losses and trade just above the 130.00 psychological mark during the early North American session, still down nearly 0.50% for the day.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) draws support from data showing that an important gauge of Japan’s consumer prices rose at its fastest pace since 1982 in February. Apart from this, a fresh wave of the global risk-aversion trade, amid lingering concerns about a full-blown banking crisis and looming recession risks, provides an additional boost to the safe-haven JPY and drags the USD/JPY pair lower.
Furthermore, the narrowing of the US-Japan rate differential, led by the ongoing steep decline in the US Treasury bond yields in the wake of the Federal Reserve's hints of a pause to interest rate hikes, is seen driving flows towards the JPY. That said, a strong broad-based US Dollar (USD) rally lends some support to the USD/JPY pair and helps limit any further losses, at least for the time being.
From a technical perspective, the overnight sustained break and acceptance below the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of the January-March rally could be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders. Moreover, oscillators on the daily chart are holding deep in the negative territory and are still far from being in the oversold zone, which, in turn, supports prospects for a further depreciating move.
Hence, any further recovery move is more likely to attract fresh sellers around the 131.00 round-figure mark. This should cap the USD/JPY pair near the 131.30 region, or the 61.8% Fibo. level. That said, some follow-through buying could trigger a short-covering move and lift spot prices to the 132.00 mark. The momentum could get extended towards the 132.50 area, or the 50% Fibo. level.
On the flip side, the daily swing low, around the 129.65 region, now seems to protect the immediate downside, below which the USD/JPY pair could fall to the 129.00 mark. The next relevant support is pegged near the 128.55-128.50 zone, below which spot prices could slide towards the 128.00 round figure and aim to challenge the YTD low, around the 127.20 region touched in January.
USD/JPY daily chart
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.16
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51
|Today daily open
|130.83
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.57
|Daily SMA50
|132.55
|Daily SMA100
|134.61
|Daily SMA200
|137.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.66
|Previous Daily Low
|130.32
|Previous Weekly High
|135.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.83
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.21
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.6
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.87
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes above 1.0750, looks to post modest weekly gains
Following the sharp decline witnessed in the European session, EUR/USD has managed to recover modestly and seems to have stabilized above 1.0750 amid an improvement seen in market mood. The pair remains on track to end the week modestly higher.
GBP/USD holds above 1.2200 heading into the weekend
GBP/USD retraced a small part of its daily decline in the American session after having tested 1.2200 earlier in the day. The US Dollar has lost some strength with Wall Street's main indexes rebounding from opening lows, allowing the pair to limit its losses.
Gold retreats after facing resistance at $2,000
Gold price climbed above $2,000 in the early American session but reversed its direction. With the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield recovering from daily lows after Wall Street's opening bell, XAU/USD struggles to keep its footing and trades at around $1,990.
Breaking: Binance suspends spot trading, citing issues
Binance, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges by trading volume, announced that it halted spot trading. The announcement from the exchange caused BTC and ETH to drop by nearly 3% and 4%.
Deutsche Bank Stock Forecast: DB shares drop 6% at open following bond sell-off
Deutsche Bank (DB) is the newest bank that has the market worried. Shares opened down more than 6% on Friday and at the time of writing are trading off -6.8% at $8.99.