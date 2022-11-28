- USD/JPY tumbled to a fresh three-month-low but rebounded towards 138.70s.
- A double bottom in the USD/JPY daily chart targets a rise to 145.00.
- USD/JPY Price Analysis: Break above 139.00 will exacerbate a rally to 140.00.
The USD/JPY is falling in the North American session, comfortable below the 139.00 figure after hitting a daily low of 137.49, reaching a fresh three-month low on a soft US Dollar (USD). At the time of writing, the USD/JPY is trading at 138.80, below its opening price by 0.25%.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
After testing during the last month, the 137.00 mark, the USD/JPY rebounded strongly, reclaiming the 138.00 figure, signaling that buyers stepped in. A possible formation of a “double bottom” chart pattern around 137.50/60 could open the door for a recovery, which could target the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at 144.67, as the initial target, on its way to 147.00. Notably, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) remained unchanged as the USD/JPY price action dived toward a multi-month low. Hence, a positive divergence between RSI and price action could pave the way for further USD/JPY upside.
If that scenario continues, the USD/JPY first resistance would be the 140.00 mark. The break above will expose the 100-day EMA at 141.17, followed by the 142.00 figure, and the 50-day EMA at 144.67. In an alternate scenario, the USD/JPY first support would be 138.00. Once cleared, the next support would be the multi-month low around 137.49, ahead of an upslope trendline around 137.00.
USD/JPY Key Technical Levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|138.77
|Today Daily Change
|-0.27
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.19
|Today daily open
|139.04
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|142.87
|Daily SMA50
|144.76
|Daily SMA100
|141.17
|Daily SMA200
|133.96
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|139.6
|Previous Daily Low
|138.37
|Previous Weekly High
|142.25
|Previous Weekly Low
|138.05
|Previous Monthly High
|151.94
|Previous Monthly Low
|143.53
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|139.13
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|138.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|138.41
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|137.78
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|137.19
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|139.63
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|140.22
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|140.85
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
