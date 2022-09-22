Meanwhile, the hourly charts show that the price is decelerating in a creeping correction that could now see the bears move in at a critical level of resistance near a 61.8% ratio around 142.20. Should the bears commit, a break below 140.50 opens prospects of a downside continuation to take out 140.00.

Prior verbal intervention of the Japanese officials had sparked a bid in the yen and helped to see a harmonic pattern in the USD/JPY play out resulting in a continuation as the week progresses.

News that the Ministry of Finance (MoF) intervened for the first time since 1998 has sent the pair well on its way to breaking a critical daily structure as follows:

As per the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears about to pounce as US dollar meets 4-hour resistance , the yen continued to defy the bears with the added fuel on the back of fundamentals.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.