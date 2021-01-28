USD/JPY Price Analysis: Bears getting set for a target to the W-formation's neckline

- USD/JPY bears waiting to pounce, but bulls not throwing in the towel, yet.
- The daily chart's W-formation is compelling for a downside playbook.
Further to the prior analysis, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Daily 38.2% correction before test of monthly resistance, and more recently, USD/JPY Price Analysis: Pre-Fed bullish prospects through daily trendline resistance, bulls are still in control with little let -up.
This is not ideal for the impatient trader seeking an opportunity all the way to the downside target in the 103.80s, nor for those looking to buy the correction from there either.
However, bullish commitments from the 104 figure, or thereabout, have paid off.
Meanwhile, the W-formation on the daily chart remains an opportunity to play for.
W-formation opportunity
In a prior analysis, from Jan 11th, it was explained that the neckline of the formation would be expected to be retested:
This is what we got:
While the price did actually grind a little deeper, the purpose of this illustration is to highlight the probability of a correction of the W-formation's bullish impulse.
More often than not, the correction will make it all the way to test the formation's neckline before the price continues higher, as it did in the case above when we roll forward the tape:
Meanwhile, we now have a similar scenario on the live charts.
Live market opportunity
The US dollar (DXY) has since exploded to the upside in a third attempt to penetrate resistance, with no give back for the USD/JPY bears:
This has dragged USD/JPY along for the ride to create another W-formation:
1-hour chart
However, the market is still in the hands of the bulls, but the 1-hour time frame can be monitored for a shift of environment from which would be expected to produce a short trading opportunity to the neckline of the daily formation.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Teases monthly low after Fed showdown, 0.7640 becomes the key
AUD/USD remains heavy near three-week bottom, fails to keep bounce off 0.7643. Fed matched wide market expectations of a dovish halt, ECB official renewed further rate cut expectations. Aussie Import-Export Price Index can offer intermediate moves, risk catalysts and US GDP will be important.
EUR/USD: Forms head-and-shoulders pattern
EUR/USD closed below the 50-day SMA on Wednesday. The pair forms a head-and-shoulders bearish reversal pattern on the daily chart. A close below that level would confirm a bearish reversal and open the doors to a 300-pip fall.
Gold struggles to keep bounce off eight-day low below $1,850, eyes US Q4 GDP
Gold fades the corrective pullback despite snapping two-day losing streak. The yellow metal dropped to the lowest in eight days on Wednesday before bouncing off $1,831. Fed marked dovish halt, Powell tried to placate bears.
XRP price primed to retrace below $0.20 as Ripple faces a new lawsuit
XRP is having a rough 2021. Ripple got sued by the SEC and now, the platform has been targeted again by another lawsuit, this time from Florida for the same reason. XRP is down more than 60% since its peak in 2020 at $0.78.
US Dollar Index: Awaits Federal Reserve to break the monotony above 90.00
US dollar index (DXY) extends recovery moves while picking up the bids to 90.22 during early Wednesday. The greenback gauge stepped back from a downward sloping trend line from November 02 the previous day.