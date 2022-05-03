- USD/JPY bears are seeking a deeper correction.
- The 50% mean reversion level is holding up, guarding a 61.8% retracement.
USD/JPY ended the day flat on Wall Street around as markets moved into consolidation ahead of the Federal Reserve. At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 130.16 and has traded between 129.69 and 130.29. The pair is correcting a bullish impulse in the daily charts that was made when the US dollar rallied to 20-year highs last week.
The following illustrates the price in the daily chart and prospects of a deeper retracement:
USD/JPY daily chart
The W-formation is a reversion pattern and so far, the price has corrected into a 50% mean reversion area which is holding up as support. A break of here would be expected to see the price challenge the old highs and presumed support near a 61.8% golden ratio of around 128.60.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD trades below 0.7100 ahead of the Fed’s decision
The AUD/USD pair retreated below 0.7100 after the RBA pushed the pair towards 0.7147. The 25 bps rate hike by the Australian central bank will likely be overshadowed by a much more aggressive US Federal Reserve.
EUR/USD stable around 1.0520 as dollar bulls fight back
EUR/USD trades a handful of pips above the 1.0500, retreating from an intraday high of 1.0577. A better perception of risk provided intraday support to the shared currency.
Gold: Fear-related selling pauses ahead of Fed’s decision
Spot gold trades with modest gains at around $1,871.40 a troy ounce after bottoming at $1,850.34 during Asian trading hours. Fears paused on Tuesday as investors changed their focus from the usual risk factors to the upcoming US Federal Reserve monetary policy decision.
Crypto shows signs of bouncing in May
Bitcoin ends April on a bearish note, with concerns that further downside pressure may continue. Ethereum continues to vex bulls and bears alike as ETH maintains a tight trading range. XRP struggles to hold the $0.60 value area.
China faces trouble as the EU nears embargo on russian oil
China is the world's second-largest consumer and the world’s top importer of crude oil. In the face of adversity, is its economy likely to slow down?