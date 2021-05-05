USD/JPY Price Analysis: 200-SMA, immediate support line defend bulls

- USD/JPY steps back from intraday top while marking indecisiveness on a third consecutive day off in Japan.
- Normal RSI conditions keep buyers hopeful unless breaking immediate key supports.
- Monthly horizontal area becomes a crucial hurdle to the north.
USD/JPY eases to 109.35, revisiting the day’s opening levels, amid early Wednesday. Even so, the yen pair remains above 200-SMA and an ascending support line from April 26 to keep the buyers hopeful amid a quiet session in Asia, mainly due to holidays in China and Japan.
The RSI line’s steady moves above 50.00 also back the USD/JPY bulls targeting 109.50 nearby resistance.
Though, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of March-April downside and a horizontal area comprising multiple tops marked since early April, respectively around 109.60 and 109.70-75, will be tough nuts to crack for the pair before confirming further upside.
Meanwhile, a 50% Fibonacci retracement level of 109.22 can restrict further declines ahead of highlighting the 109.17-13 support zone that includes the stated SMA and rising trend line.
Overall, USD/JPY remains lackluster but well in the vicinity of buyer’s catch.
USD/JPY four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.33
|Today Daily Change
|-0.02
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.02%
|Today daily open
|109.35
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|108.8
|Daily SMA50
|108.73
|Daily SMA100
|106.45
|Daily SMA200
|105.82
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.49
|Previous Daily Low
|109.03
|Previous Weekly High
|109.37
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.64
|Previous Monthly High
|110.85
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.48
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.31
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.21
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.09
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.63
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.55
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.01
