USD/JPY plummets to near 152.00 on improving US-Japan trade relations

The USD/JPY pair plunges 0.6% to near 152.00 during the European trading session on Tuesday. The pair faces intense selling pressure as the Japanese Yen (JPY) outperforms its peers on improving trade relations between the United States (US) and Japan.

Japanese Yen Price Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the British Pound. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.10% 0.21% -0.58% 0.05% -0.01% -0.06% -0.12% EUR 0.10% 0.32% -0.48% 0.15% 0.10% 0.02% -0.02% GBP -0.21% -0.32% -0.77% -0.16% -0.22% -0.28% -0.34% JPY 0.58% 0.48% 0.77% 0.63% 0.56% 0.51% 0.45% CAD -0.05% -0.15% 0.16% -0.63% -0.06% -0.11% -0.18% AUD 0.01% -0.10% 0.22% -0.56% 0.06% -0.06% -0.12% NZD 0.06% -0.02% 0.28% -0.51% 0.11% 0.06% -0.06% CHF 0.12% 0.02% 0.34% -0.45% 0.18% 0.12% 0.06% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

Earlier in the day, officials from Japan and the US commented about strengthening trade ties between the two nations. Also, Japan’s cabinet has unveiled plans for how Tokyo will invest its committed $550 billion package in the US. Tokyo has stated that it will invest in various sectors in the US, such as power, pipelines, and its leading automaker Toyota has committed to setting up auto plants in the US worth up to $10B.

In response, US President Donald Trump has also praised the newly elected Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi and has expressed that “US-Japanese friendship is strong”.

On the domestic front, investors will focus on the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) monetary policy, which will be announced on Thursday. The BoJ is expected to hold interest rates steady at 0.5%.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) trades lower amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates in its monetary policy announcement on Wednesday. During the press time, the US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, trades 0.15% lower to near the weekly low around 98.60.

During the European session, US President Trump has criticized Fed Chair Jerome Powell, while stating that Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent doesn’t want to join the Fed. “Powell is incompetent or a bad guy, and will be out in a few months,” Trump said.