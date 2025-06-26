USD/JPY plummets below 144.00 amid Trump-Powell policy tensions

USD/JPY plunges below 144.00 amid tensions between US President Trump and Fed’s Powell over the interest rate policy.

The USD Index posts a fresh three-year low around 97.00.

The Japan’s government will likely revise GDP growth forecast for the year below 1%.

The USD/JPY pair is down over 0.8% to near 143.75 during European trading hours on Thursday. The pair faces a sharp selling pressure as the confirmation from United States (US) President Donald Trump that he will announce Federal Reserve (Fed) Chair Jerome Powell’s replacement, following Powell’s support for keeping interest rates on hold until the central bank gets clarity on the impact of tariffs.

On Wednesday, US President Trump called Jerome Powell “terrible” for not reducing interest rates, while speaking with reporters, even if inflation has cooled down in past few months and stated that he has three or four names for his replacement, Reuters reported.

Such a move has raised questions over the credibility of decisions to be taken by the Fed after Powell’s replacement, assuming that Donald Trump’s contender will prefer his economic agenda over the dual mandate.

Uncertainty surrounding the Fed’s future credibility has severely impacted the US Dollar’s (USD) exceptionalism, sending the US Dollar Index (DXY) to a fresh three-year low around 97.00.

Meanwhile, a sharp decline in the US Dollar has increased the safe-haven appeal of the Japanese Yen (JPY), which is outperforming across the board.

Japanese Yen PRICE Today The table below shows the percentage change of Japanese Yen (JPY) against listed major currencies today. Japanese Yen was the strongest against the US Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD -0.46% -0.56% -0.68% -0.30% -0.48% -0.36% -0.49% EUR 0.46% -0.04% -0.24% 0.18% 0.02% 0.10% -0.01% GBP 0.56% 0.04% -0.20% 0.23% 0.07% 0.16% 0.03% JPY 0.68% 0.24% 0.20% 0.40% 0.24% 0.30% 0.21% CAD 0.30% -0.18% -0.23% -0.40% -0.15% -0.16% -0.19% AUD 0.48% -0.02% -0.07% -0.24% 0.15% 0.00% -0.04% NZD 0.36% -0.10% -0.16% -0.30% 0.16% -0.00% -0.03% CHF 0.49% 0.00% -0.03% -0.21% 0.19% 0.04% 0.03% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Japanese Yen from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent JPY (base)/USD (quote).

On the domestic front, Tokyo is expected to revise its Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth forecast for the current year lower below 1% from 1.2% projected neat the end of 2024, Reuters reported. The reason behind a downward revision in growth forecasts for the current year is global trade risk prompted by the imposition of the tariff policy by the US.