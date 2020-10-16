USD/JPY pares earlier losses and returns to 105.40 area

- USD/JPY extends its rebound from 105.15 to 105.40 area
- Bright US consumption data boosts US dollar's recovery.
- The dollar might remain between 105.00 and 106.00 for some time – UOB
Greenback's rebound from session lows at 105.15 has extended during Friday’s US session, with the pair stretching to the mid-range of 105.00, supported by positive US data. The US dollar has regained lost ground, after a weak session opening.
The dollar supported by upbeat consumption data
The USD traded lower against its main rivals on Friday’s early trading, with the major equity indexes in the green, as the market shrugged off the risk-averse sentiment witnessed on previous days. The pair, however, changed direction following better than expected US retail consumption data, which has eased concerns about the strength of US economy.
Despite the recent recovery, the US dollar has remained trapped between 105.00 and 106.00 against the yen for the third consecutive week and is on track a 0.3% loss this week. The Japanese yen has appreciated across the board, favoured by a dismal market sentiment amid the disappointment regarding the fiscal stimulus deal in the US and the tightening COVID-19 restrictions in Europe.
USD/JPY might remain between 105.00 and 106.00 for some time – UOB
From a longer-term perspective, the FX Analysis team at UOB sees the pair mixed, likely to remain between 105.00 and 106.00 for the next weeks: “While the bias is tilted to the downside, USD has to close below 104.70 before a sustained decline can be expected. For now, the prospect for such a move is not high but it would increase quickly as long as USD does not move above 105.70 within these few days.”
Key levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.41
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03
|Today daily open
|105.44
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.42
|Daily SMA50
|105.78
|Daily SMA100
|106.42
|Daily SMA200
|107.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|105.49
|Previous Daily Low
|105.07
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.33
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.17
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|104.91
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.75
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.59
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|105.75
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.01
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises amid upbeat market mood
EUR/USD is recovering and trading closer to 1.1750. US retail sales and consumer sentiment both beat estimates. Hopes for a vaccine from Pfizer also lift the market mood. Investors are dismissing stalled US stimulus talks and during eurozone COVID-19 cases.
GBP/USD rises above 1.29 as Brexit talks set to continue
GBP/USD is trading above 1.29, shrugging off PM Johnson's call to prepare for a no-trade-deal Brexit. Negotiations are set to continue. Hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine and robust US retail sales are also lifting the mood.
XAU/USD looks directionless around $1,900/oz
Gold prices trade without a clear direction at the end of the week, although they manage well to keep business above/around the key $1,900 mark per ounce.
Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency.
WTI under pressure after hanging man candle
WTI's daily chart shows an increase in selling pressure. The black gold has created a hanging man pattern following a rise from $36.63 to levels above $41.00. As such, the path of least resistance now appears to be on the downside.