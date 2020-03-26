The USD/JPY pair has lost the 110.00 level, while sentiment turned sour as the coronavirus pandemic keeps hitting the world, Valeria Bednarik from FXStreet reports.
“Wall Street closed the day mixed, despite news indicating that US senators agreed on a massive relief package that boosted sentiment. Asian shares are sharply lower, while US Treasury yields are also losing ground.”
“The coronavirus pandemic continues to spread. The number of cases in the US approaches 70,000, and the country is expected to report an outrageous number of jobless claims in the week ended March 20.”
“The US will also publish the final version of Q4 GDP, which is now irrelevant.”
