USD/JPY: on the bid through the Tokyo open, headed to 110?By Ross J Burland
Currently, USD/JPY is trading at 109.29, down +0.09% on the day, having posted a daily high at 109.34 and low at 109.08.
Despite a poor CPI result, the dollar was mixed on Friday, yet equities held up well and despite continuing US-Nth Korea tensions as explained by analysts at Westpac. "US 10yr treasury yields fluctuated between 2.18% and 2.22% following the CPI data, but ended the session near the low. 2yr yields fell from 1.34% to 1.29%. Fed fund futures yields fell, pricing the chance of a December rate hike at around 35% (from 42%)," the analysts noted. For today, we had Japanese GDP for Q2 (preliminary) at 1.0% q/q vs. expected 0.6%. Now we turn to China's data in retails sales and IP ahead of a busy week with US retail sales and indeed the FOMC minutes. However for the time being, bulls are in control.
USD/JPY levels
USDJPY: Selling rallies towards 110.00
Valeria Bednarik, chief analyst at FXStreet explained that in the 4 hours chart, technical indicators have lost upward strength within negative territory and after correcting oversold conditions, whilst the price remains far below bearish moving averages. 108.80, June low, is the immediate support, with renewed selling pressure below it opening doors for a test of the year low at 108.12.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.