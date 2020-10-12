USD/JPY: On the back foot below 106.00 amid risk reset

- USD/JPY keeps Friday’s losses directed towards a three-week-old support line near 105.50.
- S&P 500 Futures drops 0.15% as optimism concerning the US stimulus fade, challenges like Brexit, COVID-19 regain market attention.
- Japan’s Machinery Orders recovered in August, PPI slowed down in September.
- Off in the US, light calendar restrict the pair’s moves.
USD/JPY sellers attack 105.50, currently around 105.65 after bouncing off the intraday low of 105.60, during the initial hour of Tokyo open on Monday. The yen pair extends Friday’s losses amid mixed data and risk reset. The sellers cheered the heaviest drop in more than three weeks during the previous day as the US dollar remained bid amid broad selling on the risk positive news concerning the American coronavirus (COVID-19) stimulus.
Risk-off returns to the table…
With US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejecting Friday’s US President Donald Trump’s aid package proposal of $1.8 trillion, the market’s risk-on mood fades. Also weighing on the trading sentiment could be the worries that the no-deal Brexit is slowly gaining momentum while the COVID-19 resurgence in Europe is worth fearing. The European Union (EU) and the UK are still without any deals, despite being near to the October 15 deadline, while the latest figures from Europe and the UK push harder towards the national lockdowns. The respective governments have already taken hard steps like the local lockdowns, heavy fines on breaking social distancing rules and announced a large stimulus to tame the pandemic. Though, no success could be spotted so far.
At home, August month’s Machinery Orders recovered from -16.2% prior and -15.6% forecast to -15.2% YoY. However, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for September slipped below -0.5% expected and previous readings to -0.8%.
Other than the challenges to the risk and mixed data, the absence of the US Treasury traders also probes the pair’s latest performance. The US markets are partially closed with the equities open on Monday. That said, the S&P 500 Futures print mild losses around 3,468 as we write.
Looking forward, risk catalysts may offer intermediate moves to the USD/JPY prices. However, no major surprises are anticipated amid the US Columbus Day.
Technical analysis
An ascending trend line from September 21, at 105.55 now, challenges the USD/JPY bears targeting the monthly low near 104.95. On the contrary, a downward sloping resistance line from July 01, at 106.05 now, becomes a tough nut to crack for the buyers.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|105.6
|Today Daily Change
|-0.03
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.03%
|Today daily open
|105.63
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|105.4
|Daily SMA50
|105.8
|Daily SMA100
|106.51
|Daily SMA200
|107.47
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|106.04
|Previous Daily Low
|105.58
|Previous Weekly High
|106.11
|Previous Weekly Low
|105.28
|Previous Monthly High
|106.55
|Previous Monthly Low
|104
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|105.76
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|105.87
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|105.46
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|105.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|105.92
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|106.21
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|106.38
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
