Next 1-3 weeks: “While we turned positive in USD on Monday (31 May, spot at 128.00). Yesterday (01 Jun, spot at 128.80), we highlighted that further USD strength would not be surprising and we indicated that resistance is at 129.30 followed by 129.80. We did anticipate the sharp rally as USD surged to a high of 130.18. While USD could continue to strengthen, overbought conditions suggest a slower pace of advance. The next resistance is at 130.50 followed by 130.80. Overall, only a break of 129.00 (‘strong support’ level was at 128.00 yesterday) would indicate that the rapid build-up in momentum has fizzled out.”

24-hour view: “We highlighted yesterday that ‘upward momentum is still strong and USD could extend its advance to 129.30’. While our view for a higher USD was correct, we did not expect the manner by which it lifted off and surged to a high of 130.18. Further USD strength is not ruled out but in view of the deeply overbought conditions, the pace of advance is likely to be slower and a clear break of the next major resistance at 130.50 is unlikely. On the downside, a break of 129.50 (minor support is at 129.80) would indicate that the current upward pressure has eased.”

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.