USD/JPY nears multi-week low as Corovirus headlines keep the risk-off active

- USD/JPY remains under pressure around the lowest since early October 2019.
- Coronavirus continues to spread outside China, global central bankers ready to take steps.
- Activity numbers, US NFP will be important to watch this week.
Following its drop of more than 1.5% to the lowest since October 10, 2019, USD/JPY stays on the back foot around 107.40 as the Asian session begins on Monday. The pair slumped to a 20-week low on Friday amid a rush to risk-safety on the fears that coronavirus (COVID-19) will trigger a global recession. Though, noticeable was the day-end pullback triggered by the US Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s comments.
Read: What you need to know before markets open: Coronavirus risk-off remains the theme, yen crosses in focus
It’s all about COVID-19…
With the coronavirus cases rising speedily outside China, investors fear the return of the year 2008-like recession due to the contagion weighing on the global supply chain as well as activities. The resultant push drives the traders towards the safe-heavens like Japanese yen and Gold.
While South Korea has been the most infected nation outside China, with a total of 3,736 by Sunday, markets are more concerned about the first death in the US due to the deadly. Also in the spotlight are increasing numbers in the UK as well as Europe.
Following the first death due to Coronavirus in the US, the Trump administration is considering special measures, like targeted tax cuts and additional push to the Fed for a rate cut, as per the Washington Post. However, the Fed Chair Jerome Powell may like the government advice this time as he signalled the Fed’s readiness to “use tools and act as appropriate to support the economy.”
Elsewhere, the UK PM also mentioned about the rising numbers of cases and the British Health Minister Matt Hancock showed readiness to adopt Chinese-style city blocks to prevent the deadly virus from spreading further. Furthermore, France registered a hike in COVID-19 cases whereas Italy’s Economic Minister announced that the government will release a 3.6 billion Euros ($3.5 billion) package to counter the economic impacts.
China got its official PMIs out during the weekend and they were worst. The headline Manufacturing PMI dropped to the record low of 35.7 while the Non-Manufacturing PMI also tested a historical bottom of 29.6. Traders will now await the private release, Caixin Manufacturing PMI, for further confirmation.
That said, the risk barometers behaved wildly off-late. The US 10-year treasury yields slumped to the historical low of 1.126 on Friday. However, Wall Street registered bounce by the day-end, on Fed Chair Powell’s remarks, despite marking the largest losses in a week since 2008.
Japan’s Jibun Bank Manufacturing PMI, expected to remain unchanged at 47.6, followed by the US ISM Manufacturing PMI and Markit Manufacturing PMI, will decorate today‘s economic calendar. Though, major attention will be given to coronavirus headlines.
Technical Analysis
Sustained break of the upward sloping trend line stretched from October 2019, near 108.25/30 now, pushes the pair towards August 2019 top surrounding 107.00.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|107.89
|Today Daily Change
|0.00
|Today Daily Change %
|0.00
|Today daily open
|107.89
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|110.03
|Daily SMA50
|109.58
|Daily SMA100
|109.22
|Daily SMA200
|108.41
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.89
|Previous Daily Low
|107.51
|Previous Weekly High
|111.68
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.51
|Previous Monthly High
|112.23
|Previous Monthly Low
|107.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.42
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.98
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.05
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|104.59
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.81
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|111.73
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD remains below 0.6500 with focus on China’s Caixin PMI
AUD/USD seesaws near 0.6490 during the early hours of Monday morning in Asia. That said, the pair gapped down from 0.6514 to 0.6470 at the week’s start as coronavirus-led risk aversion got numerical justification from China’s PMI.
What you need to know before markets open: Coronavirus risk-off remains the theme, yen crosses in focus
As we look to weekend events, it's the coronavirus contagion and financial markets crash that is taking up the headlines and what will be a very busy week ahead. The yen crosses are in focus along with oil prices, with the Fed, the US dollar and the price of gold.
USD/JPY nears multi-week low as Corovirus headlines keep the risk-off active
Following its drop of more than 1.5% to the lowest since October 10, 2019, USD/JPY stays on the back foot around 107.40 as the Asian session begins on Monday. Activity numbers, US NFP will be important to watch this week.
XAU/USD tumbles near two-week’s lows, sub-$1600/oz
Gold has been dropping sharply this Friday while reaching the 200 SMA on the four-hour chart. XAU/USD bulls gave up as sellers took the market down sharply. The bears seem to be in charge and more down could ...
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.