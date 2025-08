"'Every tariff issue will be settled and then I believe the BoJ must increase interest rates', To some extent, political uncertainty (referring to PM Ishiba’s political career/ LDP leadership) and credit rating concerns (dependent on fiscal health) can be supportive of the pair, but “sell USD” momentum and narrowing UST-JGB yield differentials can also counter. We look for opportunities on rally to fade into."

"Carry trade allure is now reduced as softer US data builds the case for Fed to resume rate cut cycle, though US stagflation risks may result in Fed delaying cycle while BoJ is likely to continue to hike rate in due course. Digital Minister Kono said that what we need is tight monetary policy to bring the JPY stronger. Last week, Niinami, chair of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives, told Bloomberg TV that the weak JPY is hurting households by driving up costs."

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.