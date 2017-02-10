USD/JPY: Mid-range but with growing upside potential – Westpac

USD/JPY: Mid-range but with growing upside potential – WestpacBy Sandeep Kanihama
Despite more positive long term momentum, daily indicators appear toppish as USD/JPY re-enters 2017’s central range (112-115), according to Tim Riddell, Research Analyst at Westpac.
Key Quotes
“Dips ought to hold the 111.85-112.15 area to avoid an interim unwind of recent gains. If the area holds, an early push to retest 114.30-50 should develop.”
“Weekly
- Potential for a full retest of mid-’17’s 114.30-50 highs is supported by the upwards swing in momentum. At present price action remains broadly corrective
- In order to avoid a protracted consolidation, USD/JPY would need a dynamic move above 114.50. If it were to occur, it could signal an early push to 118.65.”
“Monthly
- Although monthly momentum remains at decidedly neutral levels, the subtle turn higher into 4Q raises the potential for further USD gains
- Despite risk of a prolonged consolidation, the notably positive outside range for the month suggests that the there could be an early return to the underlying uptrend”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these securities. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Forex involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.