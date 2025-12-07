The USD/JPY pair loses ground to near 155.25 during the early Asian session on Monday. The US Dollar (USD) weakens against the Japanese Yen (JPY) as traders brace for the Federal Reserve (Fed) meeting this week, where policymakers are widely expected to cut interest rates. The final reading of Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) report for the third quarter will be released later on Monday.

Traders increased their expectation that the US central bank will deliver a 25 basis points (bps) rate reduction at its December meeting. According to the CME FedWatch tool, financial markets are currently pricing in nearly a 90% chance of a quarter-point rate cut next week.

Additionally, the prospect of White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett taking over as Fed Chair could weigh on the Greenback, as he is expected to push for more rate cuts. US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday he plans to announce his choice to succeed Jerome Powell as head of the Fed early next year.

Elsewhere, Japan said that Chinese fighter jets twice directed fire-control radar at its F-15 aircraft over international waters near Okinawa, calling the incidents highly unsafe. Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that the radar “illumination” recorded on Saturday exceeded anything required for routine aviation safety. Koizumi stated that Japan would respond “firmly yet without provocation” to safeguard regional stability.