Japan says Chinese fighter jets targeted its aircraft near Okinawa

Japan said that Chinese fighter jets twice directed fire-control radar at its F-15 aircraft over international waters near Okinawa, calling the incidents highly unsafe, Reuters reported on Sunday.

Defence Minister Shinjiro Koizumi said that the radar “illumination” recorded on Saturday exceeded anything required for routine aviation safety. Koizumi vowed that Japan would respond “firmly yet without provocation” to safeguard regional stability.

The two nations provided conflicting accounts of events, with Tokyo saying that a Chinese fighter aircraft locked radar on its planes over international seas on Saturday. Meanwhile, Beijing accused Japanese jets of interrupting their air training.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.05% on the day at 155.23.