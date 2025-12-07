Japan’s GDP declines 0.6% QoQ in Q3 2025 vs -0.5% expected

The Japanese economy contracted 0.6% over the quarter in the third quarter (Q3) of 2025, the final reading released by Japan’s Cabinet Office showed on Monday. This reading came in weaker the market expectation of -0.5% and the the previous estimate of -0.4%.

Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) declined at an annual rate of 2.3% in Q3, compared to a contraction of 1.8% in the previous reading, below the market consensus of -2.0%.

Market reaction

As of writing, the USD/JPY pair is down 0.05% on the day at 155.23.