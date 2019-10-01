USD/JPY likely to drop to 102 by the end of the year - BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas expect the anti-risk Japanese Yen to strengthen against the US Dollar while heading into the year-end.

USD/JPY will likely drop to 102.00 by the end of the year, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has run out of ammo and will have a tough time matching easing elsewhere in the world.

The USD/JPY pair is currently trading at 10815, having bottomed out at 104.45 in August.