USD/JPY likely to drop to 102 by the end of the year - BNP Paribas

Analysts at BNP Paribas expect the anti-risk Japanese Yen to strengthen against the US Dollar while heading into the year-end.
USD/JPY will likely drop to 102.00 by the end of the year, as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) has run out of ammo and will have a tough time matching easing elsewhere in the world.
The USD/JPY pair is currently trading at 10815, having bottomed out at 104.45 in August.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding up despite inflation data weighing and strong USD
EUR/USD was somewhat robust overnight considering the US Dollar's rise to fresh cycle highs in the DXY. The single currency traded between 1.0950 to 1.0885, steadying around 1.0900, weighed down by soft national inflation data.
GBP/USD sellers catch a breath amid a slew of Brexit headlines
GBP/USD stops further declines with little reaction to Brexit news during early Asia. The UK PM Johnson to soon reveal final Brexit plan and might ignore Benn Bill. Though, Senior Judges prepare to face the action.
USD/JPY steady on 108 handle ahead on key US data week
USDJPY steady on 108 handle, with markets somewhat quiet considering Chinese markets closed. However, US September manufacturing survey coming up has the potential to shift things up a gear.
Gold: Under pressure around 8-week low as Dollar Index nears multi-month high
With the US Dollar (USD) strength outshining political pessimism surrounding the US and the UK, Gold prices keep it low nearing $1,470 during early Tuesday. Receding geopolitical worries from the Middle East add downside pressure.
RBA Preview: rates to new record lows
The AUD/USD pair is depressed near multi-year lows ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia monetary policy meeting this Tuesday, as the central bank is largely anticipated to cut interest rates to a new record low of 0.75%.