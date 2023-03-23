USD/JPY licks Fed-inflicted wounds at six-week low under 131.00 as yields stay weak

- USD/JPY portrays corrective bounce after refreshing 1.5-month low during two-day fall.
- Yields remain pressured amid dovish Fed hike, banking sector turmoil.
- Downbeat Reuters Tanks survey details, comments from Citibank CEO seem to underpin latest rebound.
- Second-tier data, risk catalysts can entertain Yen pair sellers ahead of Friday’s Japan inflation.
USD/JPY picks up bids to pare intraday losses around 130.80 amid early Thursday morning in Europe. In doing so, the Yen pair bounces off a six-week low marked earlier in the day as traders seek more clues to extend the Federal Reserve (Fed) induces moves. Adding strength to the corrective bounces could be the key policymakers’ rejection of the financial crisis, as well as the downbeat details of Japan’s Reuters Tankan survey.
“Big Japanese manufacturers remained pessimistic about business conditions for a third straight month in March,” the closely watched Reuters Tankan survey showed early Thursday. “The sentiment index for big manufacturers stood at minus 3, slightly up from minus 5 seen in the previous month, according to the survey conducted March 8-17,” reported Reuters.
On the same line are Citibank CEO Jane Fraser’s efforts to placate market fears while saying, "This is not a credit crisis. This is a situation where it's a few banks," per Bloomberg. It should be noted that multiple central bank officials have also tried their hands to rule out fears of the 2008 crisis earlier but have failed so far. However, their swift reaction to the fallouts of the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), Signature Bank and Credit Suisse gains applause and pushes back the odds of the market’s collapse.
Even so, the US 10-year and two-year Treasury bond yields stay pressured around 3.46% and 3.89% at the latest, licking their wounds after falling the most in a week, which in turn exerts downside pressure on the USD/JPY prices. It should be noted that the yields dropped heavily after the Federal Reserve announcements on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rebound.
Fed confirmed the market’s expectations of announcing a 0.25% rate hike but failed to convince the policy hawks and drowned the yields, as well as the US Dollar. The reason could be linked to the statements saying, “Some additional policy firming may be appropriate,” instead of previous remarks like “Ongoing increases in the target range will be appropriate.”
It should be noted that Fed Chair Jerome Powell and US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen’s comments triggered the market’s pessimism. Fed’s Powell said that officials do not see rate cuts for this year, which in turn allowed breathing space to the greenback bears but failed to last long. Further, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen ruled out considering “blanket insurance” for bank deposits. Recently, Bloomberg also came out with the news suggesting that the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) is said to delay the bid deadline for a Silicon Valley private bank.
Against this backdrop, S&P 500 Futures print mild gains around 3,980, up 0.13% intraday following the biggest daily slump in two weeks.
Looking ahead, monetary policy announcements from the Bank of England (BoE) and Swiss National Bank (SNB) may entertain USD/JPY traders by way of the central bankers’ reaction to the banking crisis. However, major attention will be given to Friday’s Japan National Consumer Price Index data for February amid hawkish bias surrounding the Bank of Japan (BoJ).
Technical analysis
An ascending support line from the mid-January, around 130.40 by the press time, restricts immediate USD/JPY downside. However, the Yen pair buyers remain off the table unless witnessing clear break of a fortnight-old resistance line, close to 131.85 at the latest.
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|130.79
|Today Daily Change
|-0.67
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.51%
|Today daily open
|131.46
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|134.76
|Daily SMA50
|132.51
|Daily SMA100
|134.78
|Daily SMA200
|137.43
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|133
|Previous Daily Low
|131
|Previous Weekly High
|135.12
|Previous Weekly Low
|131.56
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|131.77
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|132.24
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.64
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.83
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|128.65
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|132.64
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|133.82
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|134.64
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Five-day run for the Euro comes to an end Premium
EUR/USD hit a seven-week high on Thursday, but a stronger US Dollar triggered a correction. The pair failed again to hold above 1.0900 and dropped below 1.0850. The DXY rebounded despite the decline in US yields. On Friday, Eurozone and US PMIs will be watched closely.
GBP/USD stabilizes around 1.2300 on BOE day
Following a pullback with the initial reaction to the Bank of England's policy announcements, GBP/USD has regained its traction and climbed above 1.2300. The pair remains on track to post gains for the second straight day as the US Dollar struggles to find demand.
Gold: XAU/USD hits fresh highs above $2,000 as US yields resume slide Premium
Spot gold rose further during the American session, climbing again above $2,000/oz, despite the modest recovery of the US Dollar. US yields resumed the decline, boosting the yellow metal. The US 10-year yield fell to 3.42%, the lowest since Monday.
SEC issues alert, states crypto service providers may not be complying with US laws
The crypto market has been in the crosshairs of the SEC for a while now. The lack of clear regulations and the recent collapse of crypto companies and tokens has increased concerns among investors. The regulatory body has issued an alert for potential investors.
International outlook: Global Economy Proving Resilient, for Now
Wells Fargo analysts forecast a modestly softer U.S. dollar than previously, and forecast the trade-weighted dollar against the advanced foreign economies to depreciate by 3% by the end of 2023 and a further 5% in 2024