USD/JPY leaning into the bearish side in choppy trading

- USD/JPY has seen some whipsaw patterns in recent days.
- BoJ remains dovish on rates, US PMIs beat expectations.
- USD/JPY ran into the 200-hour SMA for the first time since the start of 2024.
USD/JPY heads into the Thursday market session trading near 147.50 after shedding the 148.00 handle on Wednesday. The pair has churned in a rough bearish pattern since peaking near 148.50 last week.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) remained firmly planted in their dovish monetary policy stance on Tuesday, dedicated to keeping interest rates in negative territory until the Japanese central bank sees enough evidence that inflation in Japan’s domestic economy won’t drop too far below 2% in the future.
The BoJ is also waiting to see how wages shift in the spring, with Japan traditionally seeing salary negotiations take place en masse in the first half of the year.
US Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) figures for January broadly beat expectations on Wednesday, with the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI printing at an 11-month high of 50.3 versus the forecast flat print at 47.9. The Services PMI component also gained ground, coming in at 52.9 and vaulting over the forecast decline to 51.0 from the previous month’s 51.4.
Markets are now pivoting to face Thursday’s US Gross Domestic Product (GDP) 4Q update, which is forecast to pullback to 2% from the third quarter’s 4.9 growth print.
The trading week will also close out with another round of Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index figures, with the MoM PCE forecast to tick upwards to 0.2% from 0.1%, and the annualized PCE inflation print is expected to slide from 3.2% to 3.0%. As the Fed’s favored method of tracking inflation, the PCE print for December will be a critical data point for investors hoping for the Fed to get pushed into an accelerated pace of rate cuts.
USD/JPY Technical Outlook
The USD/JPY ran aground on the 200-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA) on Wednesday, dipping into the 146.80 region before rebounding back above the 147.00 handle to settle the day close to 147.50.
Medium-term momentum appears to be tilting into the bearish side as daily candlesticks test new lows after 2024’s 6% bottom-to-top climb from December’s swing low into 140.25. The pair sees the 50-day and 200-day SMAs set to collide in a consolidation pattern, and the USD/JPY will see a long-term technical barrier at the 145.00 major handle.
USD/JPY Hourly Chart
USD/JPY Daily Chart
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|147.57
|Today Daily Change
|-0.79
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.53
|Today daily open
|148.36
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|144.93
|Daily SMA50
|145.67
|Daily SMA100
|147.47
|Daily SMA200
|144.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|148.7
|Previous Daily Low
|146.98
|Previous Weekly High
|148.81
|Previous Weekly Low
|144.87
|Previous Monthly High
|148.35
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.25
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.04
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|147.64
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|147.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|146.29
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|145.61
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.04
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.73
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.76
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD dips on strong US data, market focus on US GDP, PCE reports
The AUD/USD registers minuscule losses against the US Dollar as Thursday’s Asian session begins; on Wednesday, the pair ended the session virtually unchanged, closing below the 0.6600 figure on upbeat US economic data. The pair trades at 0.6576, testing the 200-DMA.
EUR/USD continues to drift in technical consolidation range near 1.0900
EUR/USD rose to a near-term high above 1.0930 on Wednesday after European Purchasing Managers’ Index figures surprised to the upside on the manufacturing component, while a broad forecast beat for US PMI data soured market sentiment and sent the pair lower.
Gold plunges with renewed US Dollar demand
Gold came under bearish pressure and turned negative on the day below $2,020 in the American session on Wednesday. Upbeat PMI readings from the US helped the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield retrace its daily decline and weighed on XAU/USD.
Hedera price may avoid a 25% decline as Hedera Hashgraph v0.46 goes live on testnet
Hedera price is in the midst of either confirming or rejecting a bearish reversal pattern that could have a considerable effect on the altcoin. The saving grace, however, is the most recent upgrade at the moment.
Tomorrow is the big day: The ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP
The Bank of Canada meets today but no change is forecast. We also get the US flash purchasing managers indices, but tomorrow is the big day, with the ECB meeting and the US releasing Q1 GDP, which will contain data on consumption and thus on inflation.