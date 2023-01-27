- USD/JPY meets with a fresh supply on Friday and is pressured by a combination of factors.
- Strong Tokyo inflation fuels speculations about a hawkish shift by the BoJ and lifts the JPY.
- The emergence of fresh USD selling contributes to the intraday slide ahead of the US PCE.
The USD/JPY pair comes under some renewed selling pressure on Friday and reverses a major part of the overnight modest bounce from the 129.00 mark, or the weekly low. The pair remains depressed through the first half of the European session and is currently placed around the 129.80-129.75 region, down over 0.30% for the day.
A combination of factors provides a modest boost to the Japanese Yen (JPY), which, in turn, attracts fresh sellers around the USD/JPY pair. Data released earlier today showed that inflation in Japan's capital, Tokyo rose to a new 41-year high in December. This comes on the back of a similar rise in countrywide inflation and is expected to invite a more hawkish stance from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) later this year. Apart from this, a softer risk tone further underpins demand for the safe-haven JPY.
The US Dollar, on the other hand, struggles to preserve its modest intraday gains and contributes to the offered tone surrounding the USD/JPY pair. In fact, the USD Index, which tracks the Greenback against a basket of currencies, languishes near an eight-month low amid the prospects for a less aggressive policy tightening by the Fed. Despite the stronger fourth-quarter growth figures from the US, the markets are still pricing in a smaller 25 bps lift-off at the upcoming FOMC meeting next week.
That said, a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields might act as a tailwind for the US Dollar and should help limit deeper losses for the USD/JPY pair, at least for the time being. Traders also seem reluctant and move to the sidelines ahead of Friday's release of the Fed's preferred inflation gauge - the Core PCE Price Index. This, along with the US bond yields and the broader risk sentiment, should provide some impetus to the USD/JPY pair and allow traders to grab short-term opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|129.84
|Today Daily Change
|-0.41
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.31
|Today daily open
|130.25
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|130.45
|Daily SMA50
|134.04
|Daily SMA100
|139.59
|Daily SMA200
|136.76
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|130.62
|Previous Daily Low
|129.02
|Previous Weekly High
|131.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|127.22
|Previous Monthly High
|138.18
|Previous Monthly Low
|130.57
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.01
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|129.63
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|129.31
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|128.37
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|127.71
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|130.9
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|131.56
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
