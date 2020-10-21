USD/JPY keeps the neutral view unchanged – UOB

USD/JPY is still predicted to navigate between 105.00 and 106.00 in the short-term horizon, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group.
Key Quotes
24-hour view: “USD rose to a high of 105.74 yesterday before easing off to close little changed at 105.49 (+0.07%). The price actions were in line with our expectation wherein ‘a break of 105.70 is not ruled out but a sustained advance above this level appears unlikely’. The mild upward pressure has eased and the current movement is viewed as part of a consolidation phase, In other words, USD is likely to trade sideways for today, expected to be between 105.25 and 105.65.”
Next 1-3 weeks: “Last Thursday (15 Oct, spot at 105.20), we indicated that USD ‘has to close below 104.70 before a sustained decline can be expected’. USD subsequently traded in a quiet manner and the mild downward pressure has eased. Momentum indicators are mostly neutral and USD could trade between 105.00 and 106.00 for now.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
