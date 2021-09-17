USD/JPY jumps towards 110.00 on solid USD recovery

- USD/JPY extends the previous day’s gains and edges higher in the Asian session.
- Higher US Treasury yields underpin the demand for the US Dollar.
- US Dollar Index pushes 92.88 on better than expected retail sales data.
The buying pressure in the US dollar pushes USD/JPY on the higher side on Friday morning. The pair rebounds from the low of 109.21 touched in the US session and remains in the process to end the week on a higher note.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is trading at 109.79, down 0.01% for the day. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the buck against the basket of six major currencies trades a tad lower after hitting its two weeks high near 92.90 on Thursday. The US benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose 3.2 basis points to 1.33% following higher-than-expected August’s US Retail sales data.
The US August’s Retail sales jumped 0.7% against the market consensus of 0.8% as the data released by the Census Bureau reported on Thursday whereas the Weekly Initial Jobless Claims grew 332,000 for the week ended September 11.
Investors cheered up the upbeat Retail sales data but remained cautious about the slight increase in the jobless claims data. Thus keeping the gains limited for the greenback.
In the meantime, as the latest Reuters poll, the US President Joe Biden public approval has dropped to the lowest level of his presidency, with Americans remained critical of his response to the coronavirus pandemic. On the other hand, the Japanese Yen lost its ground amid growing expectations of Fed tapering in November according to a Reuters opinion poll.
As for now, traders are waiting for the US Michigan Consumer Expectations to gauge the market sentiment.
USD/JPY additional levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.8
|Today Daily Change
|0.08
|Today Daily Change %
|0.07
|Today daily open
|109.72
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|109.87
|Daily SMA50
|109.91
|Daily SMA100
|109.85
|Daily SMA200
|108.07
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.83
|Previous Daily Low
|109.21
|Previous Weekly High
|110.45
|Previous Weekly Low
|109.62
|Previous Monthly High
|110.8
|Previous Monthly Low
|108.72
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|109.59
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|109.45
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|109.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.97
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.73
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.96
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|110.2
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|110.58
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD remains pressured around three-week lows, consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month. Firmer Momentum back-up to the south-run, 50-DMA break favor sellers.
GBP/USD: Bulls and bears will battle this out near the 61.8% golden ratio
The GBP/USD price has corrected 50% of the hourly bearish impulse. The bulls have been chipping away as profits are taken with bears moving aside one by one. This has resulted in a slow decelerating correction from which could attract sellers again.
EUR/USD: Focus on two-month-old support near 1.1750
EUR/USD remains pressured around three-week lows, consolidate the biggest daily fall in a month. Firmer Momentum back-up to the south-run, 50-DMA break favor sellers.
Ethereum Classic Price Prediction: ETC coils up for 40% upswing
Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel. The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates. A decisive close below $48.41 will create a lower low, invaldiating the bullish thesis.
US Michigan Consumer Sentiment Preview: Markets will have to look hard for positive signs
Consumer outlook expected to rebound to 72.2 in September. August’s 70.2 was the lowest since December 2011. Inflation and Delta variant wearing on US optimism. Markets face negative dollar risk from fading consumer optimism.