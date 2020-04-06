USD/JPY jumps to over 1-week tops, closer to mid-109.00s

NEWS | | By Haresh Menghani
  • USD/JPY continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Monday.
  • A strong recovery in the global risk sentiment weighed on the JPY’s safe-haven status.
  • A goodish pickup in the US bond yields underpinned the USD and remained supportive.

The USD/JPY pair added to its intraday gains and climbed further beyond the 109.00 round-figure mark, hitting over one-week tops in the last hour.

The pair built on last week's recovery move from sub-107.00 levels and continued gaining positive traction for the third consecutive session on Monday amid a solid recovery in the global risk sentiment.

A decline in fatalities from the COVID-19 offered a sigh of relief to the traders and the same was evident from strong gains in the US equity futures, which undermined the Japanese yen's safe-haven demand.

The JPY was further weighed down by TBS News report that the Japanese government is considering six months for a state of emergency declaration to curb the coronavirus outbreak in Tokyo.

Meanwhile, the risk-on mood was further reinforced by a goodish pickup in the US Treasury bond yields, which extended some support to the US dollar and contributed to the pair's positive move.

This coupled with some technical buying above the very important, 200-day SMA, which took along some short-term trading stops near the 109.00 mark, further accelerated the intraday momentum.

Currently placed near session tops, around the 109.35-40 region, some follow-through buying should pave the way for additional gains, possibly towards reclaiming the 110.00 psychological mark.

Technical levels to watch

USD/JPY

Overview
Today last price 109.34
Today Daily Change 0.80
Today Daily Change % 0.74
Today daily open 108.54
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 107.93
Daily SMA50 108.77
Daily SMA100 108.97
Daily SMA200 108.33
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 108.68
Previous Daily Low 107.8
Previous Weekly High 108.73
Previous Weekly Low 106.92
Previous Monthly High 111.72
Previous Monthly Low 101.18
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 108.34
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 108.14
Daily Pivot Point S1 108
Daily Pivot Point S2 107.46
Daily Pivot Point S3 107.12
Daily Pivot Point R1 108.88
Daily Pivot Point R2 109.22
Daily Pivot Point R3 109.75

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

Feed news

FXStreet Trading Signals now available!

Access to real-time signals, community and guidance now!

Latest Forex News

Editors’ Picks

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD slips below 1.08 amid weak data, coronavirus headlines

EUR/USD is trading below 1.08 as eurozone Sentix Investor Confidence plunges to -42.9, around the 2008 crisis levels. Encouraging coronavirus headlines kept the euro bid earlier.

EUR/USD News

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

GBP/USD under pressure amid concerns about UK PM´s health

The GBP/USD pair is under pressure trading below the 1.2300 level as news that PM Boris Johnson has been hospitalized due to “persistent symptoms,” according to his spokesman. Rumors mounting Johnson is in worse shape than reported.

GBP/USD News

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP leads cryptos on the verge of a new bullish trend

XRP/USD crosses the long-term bearish channel ceiling and signals the launch of a new uptrend in the crypto market. Ether should be the positive player in the coming weeks. Market sentiment remains very pessimistic despite the significant improvement in recent hours.

Read more

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold: Bulls remain in control near 2-week tops, around $1640 region

Gold gained positive traction for the fourth consecutive session on Monday and climbed to near two-week tops, around the $1638 region during the mid-European session.

Gold News

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

WTI rebounds above mid-$27s as investors stay focused on OPEC headlines

Crude oil prices came under strong selling pressure after developments over the weekend revealed that the OPEC+ emergency meeting got postponed to Thursday to give more time to sides to negotiate.

Oil News

Forex MAJORS

Cryptocurrencies

Signatures