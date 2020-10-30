- A fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie and assisted USD/CAD to regain traction.
- The US political uncertainty held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap gains.
- Investors now eye Canadian GDP report, US macro data for some meaningful opportunities.
The USD/CAD pair recovered around 45-50 pips from Asian session lows and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below mid-1.3300s.
Following the previous day's good two-way price swings and an early downtick to sub-1.3300 levels, the pair managed to attract some fresh buying on the last trading day of the week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.
Oil struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move and fell around 1.5%, back closer to multi-month lows amid concerns that the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases could hurt fuel consumption. Adding to this, the return of Libyan production and expectations that OPEC+ will raise their output in January further weighed on the commodity.
Apart from this, a steep decline in the US equity markets extended some support to the US dollar's safe-haven status and further contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. However, the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election next week might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.
Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair might still aim to surpass the overnight swing highs and reclaim the 1.3400 mark before eventually darting towards the 1.3415-20 supply zone. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the Canadian GDP report, which, along with the US macro releases might produce some short-term trading opportunities.
Technical levels to watch
USD/CAD
|Overview
|Today last price
|1.3344
|Today Daily Change
|0.0019
|Today Daily Change %
|0.14
|Today daily open
|1.3325
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|1.3202
|Daily SMA50
|1.3204
|Daily SMA100
|1.3334
|Daily SMA200
|1.3545
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|1.339
|Previous Daily Low
|1.3278
|Previous Weekly High
|1.3204
|Previous Weekly Low
|1.3081
|Previous Monthly High
|1.3421
|Previous Monthly Low
|1.2994
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|1.3347
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|1.3321
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|1.3273
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|1.322
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|1.3161
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|1.3384
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|1.3443
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|1.3496
