A fresh leg down in oil prices undermined the loonie and assisted USD/CAD to regain traction.

The US political uncertainty held the USD bulls from placing fresh bets and might cap gains.

Investors now eye Canadian GDP report, US macro data for some meaningful opportunities.

The USD/CAD pair recovered around 45-50 pips from Asian session lows and was last seen trading near the top end of its daily range, just below mid-1.3300s.

Following the previous day's good two-way price swings and an early downtick to sub-1.3300 levels, the pair managed to attract some fresh buying on the last trading day of the week. The uptick was exclusively sponsored by a fresh leg down in crude oil prices, which tend to undermine demand for the commodity-linked currency – the loonie.

Oil struggled to capitalize on its attempted recovery move and fell around 1.5%, back closer to multi-month lows amid concerns that the ever-increasing COVID-19 cases could hurt fuel consumption. Adding to this, the return of Libyan production and expectations that OPEC+ will raise their output in January further weighed on the commodity.

Apart from this, a steep decline in the US equity markets extended some support to the US dollar's safe-haven status and further contributed to the bid tone surrounding the USD/CAD pair. However, the uncertainty about the actual outcome of the US presidential election next week might hold the USD bulls from placing aggressive bets.

Nevertheless, the USD/CAD pair might still aim to surpass the overnight swing highs and reclaim the 1.3400 mark before eventually darting towards the 1.3415-20 supply zone. Moving ahead, market participants now look forward to the release of the Canadian GDP report, which, along with the US macro releases might produce some short-term trading opportunities.

