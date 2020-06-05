USD/JPY jumps to fresh 2-month tops, around 109.35 zone

- USD/JPY gains traction for the fourth straight session and shot to three-month tops.
- The upbeat market mood undermined the safe-haven JPY and remained supportive.
- Bulls shrugged off the prevalent USD selling bias as the focus now shifts to NFP report.
The USD/JPY pair broke out of its Asian session consolidation phase and jumped to fresh two-month tops, around the 109.35-40 region in the last hour.
The pair added to this week's break out momentum beyond the very important 200-day SMA and continued gaining traction for the fourth consecutive session on Friday. The upbeat market mood continued underpinning the safe-haven Japanese yen and was seen as one of the key factors driving the USD/JPY pair.
Despite the ever-increasing number of COVID-19 cases, the risk sentiment remained well supported by growing optimism about a sharp V-shaped recovery for the global economy. The USD/JPY bulls seemed rather unaffected, rather shrugged off concerns about a further escalation in tensions between the US and China.
It is worth recalling that relations between the world's two largest economies soured further after the US suspended passenger flights of four Chinese airlines to and from the country with effect from June 16. The move came after the dragon nation earlier barred American carriers from re-entering China.
Meanwhile, the prevalent US dollar selling bias did little to provide any meaningful impetus, with the offered tone surrounding the safe-haven Japanese yen turning out to be an exclusive driver of the USD/JPY pair's momentum to the highest level since late March.
It, however, remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the momentum or witnessed some profit-taking at higher levels. Traders now start repositioning for Friday's release of the closely watched US monthly jobs report – popularly known as NFP.
The headline NFP print is expected to show that the US economy lost 8 million jobs in May and the unemployment rate is anticipated to have jumped to 19.8% on the back of coronavirus-induced lockdowns. The data will influence the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the USD/JPY pair.
Technical levels to watch
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|109.34
|Today Daily Change
|0.19
|Today Daily Change %
|0.17
|Today daily open
|109.15
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.67
|Daily SMA50
|107.62
|Daily SMA100
|108.31
|Daily SMA200
|108.4
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|109.2
|Previous Daily Low
|108.62
|Previous Weekly High
|107.95
|Previous Weekly Low
|107.08
|Previous Monthly High
|108.09
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.99
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|108.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|108.84
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|108.78
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|108.41
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|108.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|109.36
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|109.57
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|109.93
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD extends gains toward 1.14 after ECB boost, ahead of NFP
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.14, the highest since March. The ECB's €600 billion top-up to the stimulus program is boosting the common currency. US Non-Farm Payrolls are awaited. The euro is ignoring a plunge of 25.8% in German Factory Orders.
GBP/USD surges to highest since March amid USD weakness
GBP-USD has jumped above 1.2650, to the highest since March. US dollar weakness is prevalent ahead of the Non-Farm Payrolls. Investors are shrugging off concerns about deadlocked Brexit talks.
Forex Today: Risk-on mood continues downing the dollar and yen, will Non-Farm Payrolls change that?
US markets are off the highs but the safe-haven dollar and yen remain on the back foot against all currencies, with EUR/USD getting a boost from the ECB and OPEC+ hopes behind an oomph to the loonie. All eyes are on the US Non-Farm Payrolls, which is set to show a smaller loss of jobs.
Gold: Stays pressured below 200-bar SMA, $1,705 in focus
Gold prices remain weak after taking a U-turn from $1,721.88. The yellow metal extends its pullback moves from 200-bar SMA, which in turn portrays the bullion’s weakness. An ascending trend line from Wednesday, currently near $1,705, restricts the precious metal’s additional declines.
WTI: Mildly bid above $37.00 inside immediate ascending triangle
WTI portrays another attempt to defy short-term ascending triangle while picking up the bids near $37.64, up 0.32% on a day, during the pre-European session on Friday. One-week-old ascending trend line, 200-HMA add to the support.