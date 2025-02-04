USD/JPY jumps above 155.00 as demand for safe-haven assets diminish

USD/JPY gains sharply above 155.00 as investors underpinned the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen in a risk-on market mood.

US President Trump delayed a 25% tariff order on Canada and Mexico for 30 days.

Investors await Japan PM Ishiba’s meeting with US Trump this week.

The USD/JPY pair climbs above 155.00 in Tuesday’s North American session. The asset strengthens as the safe-haven demand of the Japanese Yen (JPY) has diminished more than the US Dollar (USD). Investors dump the Yen as United States (US) President Donald Trump has deferred his orders to impose 25% tariffs on Canada and Mexico by 30 days.

President Trump announced an immediate suspension of his tariff orders after North American peers agreed to cooperate on restricting the flow of drugs and undocumented immigrants into their economy.

The scenario has resulted in a sharp decline in the appeal of safe-haven assets. Investors expect tariffs from President Trump to be more a tactic to get better deals against US trading partners than a source to fund tax cuts.

Going forward, the Yen will be influenced by the outcome of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s meeting with Trump later this week. Given Japan's large trade surplus with the US, investors will look for cues on how the nation will address tariff risks.

Meanwhile, the US Dollar (USD) gives up its intraday losses and turns slightly negative as the appeal of risk-perceived assets improves. The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, ticks lower to near Monday’s low of 108.40.

On the domestic front, investors await the US JOLTS Job Openings data for December, which will be published at 15:00 GMT. The number of Job Openings is expected to be 8 million, marginally lower than the 8.1 million in November.