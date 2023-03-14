USD/JPY juggles above 133.00, downside seems likely as Fed to continue soft rate hike spell

- USD/JPY is hovering above 133.00 as investors await US CPI for fresh impetus.
- Fed might ignore a bumper rate hike ahead amid the SVB fallout.
- The release of the BoJ minutes will provide the likely monetary policy action ahead.
The USD/JPY pair is displaying back-and-forth action above 133.00 in the Asian session. The asset has shown a recovery move from 132.50 but is struggling to extend gains amid the absence of strength in the US Dollar Index (DXY) after the Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) fallout. The loss of confidence of the market participants in the banking system of the United States has trimmed the safe-haven appeal dramatically.
S&P500 futures have recovered marginal losses recorded on Monday, indicating mild optimism in the market sentiment. The USD Index is aiming to recapture the immediate resistance of 103.80, however, the upside looks restricted amid expectations of the continuation of a smaller rate hike spell by the Federal Reserve (Fed). The rollback of 50 basis points (bps) rate hike expectations by the street has impacted the USD Index.
Meanwhile, the demand for US government bonds is narrowing again, which could be a recovery move from safe-haven assets. The 10-year US Treasury yields have rebounded to above 3.56%.
On Tuesday, the release of the United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) data would be a major trigger for the FX domain. Analysts at Wells Fargo expect “Another monthly increase of 0.4% in the overall CPI in February, which would put the annual rate at 6.0%. We still see inflation set to grind lower, but the process is likely to be bumpy and take time. Despite some directional improvement over the past couple of quarters, prices are still growing well above the Fed's 2% target, and the tight labor market suggests that there are still inflationary pressures that could forestall a full return to 2% inflation.”
Meanwhile, Japan Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday, they don't see a big impact on Japan's financial companies from the SVB fallout. He further added, “Japan’s financial institutions have sufficient liquidity, capital base overall. “
Going forward, the minutes of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) last monetary policy meeting conducted by ex-BoJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda will be keenly watched, which is scheduled for Wednesday.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|133.3
|Today Daily Change
|0.10
|Today Daily Change %
|0.08
|Today daily open
|133.2
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|135.3
|Daily SMA50
|132.46
|Daily SMA100
|135.83
|Daily SMA200
|137.49
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|135.05
|Previous Daily Low
|132.29
|Previous Weekly High
|137.91
|Previous Weekly Low
|134.12
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|133.34
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|133.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|131.97
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|130.75
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|134.74
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|136.28
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|137.5
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD drifts lower from the 0.6700 mark as the market prepares for US CPI
AUD/USD is treading water in the early Asian session after hitting the 0.6700 mark in the last trading session. US Dollar Index (DXY) is on the softer side in early Asian hours, as the market awaits the United States (US) Consumer Price Index (CPI) data release on Tuesday.
EUR/USD bulls cheer drops in hawkish Fed bets above 1.0700 with eyes on US inflation
EUR/USD grinds near the highest level in a month, after posting the biggest daily gains in a fortnight, as the US inflation data loom. The Euro pair cheered the broad US Dollar strength to rally to 1.0741 the previous day before portraying the market’s cautious mood while making rounds to 1.0720-30 at the latest.
Gold retreats on sluggish Treasury yields ahead of United States inflation
Gold fades the previous day’s upside momentum, the strongest in four months, as it makes rounds to the five-week high surrounding $1,910 with eyes on the United States Consumer Price Index(CPI). The XAU/USD snaps a three-day winning streak as the US Treasury bond yields seesaw after a notable slump.
US Department of Justice investigating the collapse of Terra stablecoin: Report
Nearly a year since Terraform Labs first collapsed, regulatory authorities are still pursuing its unfateful stablecoin TerraUSD (UST). The United States Department of Justice is joining the list, which will spearhead another investigation regarding the same.
US Inflation Preview: Five scenarios for trading the Core CPI whipsaw within the SVB storm Premium
What a difference one week makes – from over 50% for a 50 bps increase to borrowing costs to speculation of a halt to any increases in interest rates. The United States Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, to be published on Tuesday, March 14 at 12:30 GMT, has the final word in setting expectations for the Federal Reserve (Fed) upcoming meeting in March 22. It will be messy.