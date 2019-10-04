USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP

- US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
- the USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services.
US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday, benefitting from the solace which investors are taking from the speculation that the Federal Reserve will have no choice but ract to the recent downturn in the global and US economy but slashing interest rates at the end o this month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, DJIA, ended higher by 122.42 points, or 0.47%, at 26,201.04. The S&P 500 index added 23.02 points, or 0.8% to 2,910.63 while the Nasdaq Composite index climbed 87.02 points to 7,872, a gain of 1.12%. Initially, the USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on the services ISM before recovering to 106.90.
The US non-manufacturing ISM was much weaker than expected, falling to 52.6 in September from 56.4 in August – the lowest reading in three years. "New orders fell to 53.7 (last: 60.3) and employment fell to 50.4 (last: 53.0). The data confirmed that weakness in manufacturing is spreading to broader sectors of the economy. Businesses cited tariffs, uncertainty, and rising costs and wages as negatives. Prices paid rose to 60.0 (last: 58.2). The data highlight the importance of making progress with China in next week’s trade talks," analysts at ANZ Bank explained.
In Tokyo, USD/JPY has been flat with China still out and markets in wait and see mode ahead of the showdown which is going to be the Nonfarm Payrolls in the US session. Meanwhile, the US 2-year treasury yields have been suffering with a drop from 1.47% to 1.37% (lowest since Sep 2017) and the 10's fell from 1.59% to 1.51%. "Markets are pricing 20bp of easing at the 31 October meeting and a terminal rate of 0.92% (vs 1.88% currently)," analysts at Westpac pointed out.
Nonfarm payrolls coming up
The analysts at Westpac also explained that Nonfarm Payrolls are anticipated to increase by 145k, broadly in line with the six month average of +150k.
"Factors in play this month include widespread retail store closures, hiring related to the census, softness in manufacturing but implied strength in very low jobless claims data. The unemployment rate is seen to hold at 3.7% while the annual pace of average hourly earnings continues to track at 3.2%yr."
USD/JPY levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|106.8
|Today Daily Change
|-0.11
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.10
|Today daily open
|106.91
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|107.7
|Daily SMA50
|107.03
|Daily SMA100
|107.74
|Daily SMA200
|109.12
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|107.3
|Previous Daily Low
|106.48
|Previous Weekly High
|108.18
|Previous Weekly Low
|106.96
|Previous Monthly High
|108.48
|Previous Monthly Low
|105.74
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|106.79
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|106.99
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|106.5
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|106.08
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|105.68
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|107.31
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|107.71
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|108.13
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.1000 after a plunge in US Non-Manufacturing PMI
EUR/USD has risen toward 1.10 after US ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI plummeted to 52.6 points, the worst in three years. Fears of a recession and further monetary stimulus weigh on the dollar.
GBP/USD seesaws near 1.2330 amid fresh political headlines
GBP/USD stays modestly changed after a positive day. Increasing support for the UK PM’s Brexit deal, challenges to the USD support the Cable. Eyes on the Brexit/political headlines, US data, and Fedspeak.
USD/JPY: ISM services sent pair to fresh one month low, now markets await NFP
The USD/JPY pair extended losses and fell from 107.05 to 106.48 to mark a fresh one month low on ISM services. US stock markets recovered off their lows on Thursday - All eyes on US jobs data.
Gold Breaking above resistance after miserable ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI
Fears of a US recession are growing after ISM's Purchasing Managers' Index for the Non-Manufacturing sector has dropped to 52.6 points in September – the worst in three years – and indicating a slowdown in America's largest sector.
US NFP Preview: Gathered clouds
NFP are predicted to rise by 145,000 in September following August’s 130,000 gain. The unemployment rate should be unchanged at 3.7%. Average hourly earnings will rise 0.3% on the month and 3.2% on the year as in Aug.