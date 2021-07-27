USD/JPY is tracking US 10-year yields into support structure

- USD/JPY bears taking control on a soft Us dollar but run into a wall of support.
- The daily and hourly charts are offering corrective prospects for the day ahead.
At the time of writing, USD/JPY is attempting to stabilise from the loss of the session (110.26) at 110.30 although is pressured by US yields swooping lower in Tokyo.
The 10-year yield is down 0.77% on the day and has dropped in recent trade from the recovery highs of 1.2950% to currently trade at 1.2850%.
Markets are jittery into the Federal Open Market Committee meeting this week that kick's off today and concludes with the Fed's chair, Jerome Powell's press conference on Wednesday following the statement.
There is a great deal of uncertainty leading into the meeting considering the recent spike of coronavirus cases vs the risk of higher inflation for longer and continued signs of economic recovery on US soil.
Markets were pricing for the central bank divergence, but there has been a sudden quadrupling of daily infections to levels approaching those seen in last summer's virus surge.
The bond market is often a reliable indicator of the market's sentiment.
Given the drop in US nominal and real rates at the start of the week, investors are potentially looking through the prospects of stubbornly higher inflation which has dented the greenback at the start of this week.
Overnight, the US dollar underperformed all the majors. USD/JPY followed US Treasury yields down to 110.12 then recovered to and 110.40.
US 10yr bonds rallied on Monday, while the 2-year government bond yield dropped to 0.20%, and the 10-year government bond yields fell to 1.22% before settling at 1.28%.
Consequently, the US 10-year real yields fell to a record low of -1.13% before recovering to -1.10% as bond traders acknowledged the conflicting narratives that will make the Fed’s job even trickier as it meets this week.
The dollar index DXY, which measures the currency against six major peers, slipped some 0.40% to 92.531 but was still close to last week's 3-1/2-month high of 93.194.
In Asia, the US dollar has also taken a trip to the downside along with the sip-up in yields to print close to the session lows of 92.558, weighing on USD/JPY.
USD/JPY technical analysis
However, the price is now confronting what would be expected to be significant support from both a daily and hourly perspective.
Daily chart
The price is now testing the prior daily highs and the confluence of both the 21-day EMA as well as the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level.
Such a combination is usually a solid area of support.
Hourly chart
From an hourly perspective, as the chart below illustrates, the price is indeed meeting a confluence of the 100 EMA, old support and is leaving a bullish M-formation,(a high completion rate pattern).
The M-formation's neckline would be expected to be retested:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD recoups 1.1800 mark amid USD weakness
EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday’s morning Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement. The Euro continues to trade in a range bound manner for the past two weeks.
GBP/USD edges higher past 1.3800 as covid optimism battles Brexit woes
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3820, following the heaviest daily run-up in a week, amid Tuesday’s Asian session. The cable pair benefited from the latest reduction in the coronavirus numbers at home, as well as the broad softening of the US dollar, the previous day.
EUR/USD recoups 1.1800 mark amid USD weakness
EUR/USD prints minor gains on Tuesday’s morning Asian session. The pair opened higher and moved in a narrow trade band with 15 pips movement. The Euro continues to trade in a range bound manner for the past two weeks.
VeChain price reaches the limit, easy money in VET has been made
VeChain price did trade below the June 22 low in July but has responded with a 40% return (based on the current price) over the last six trading days, a sign of commitment and emotion in a cryptocurrency that had lead the market lower.
EU Wrap: Big earnings week, Fed, data, oil, gold, Bitcoin surge
A cautious start to the week as investors prepare for an onslaught of earnings and data, not to mention the Fed meeting on Wednesday. It should be a thrilling week and it comes on the back of a hugely impressive bounceback.