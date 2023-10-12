USD/JPY hovers near 149.00 ahead of US CPI, BoJ's Noguchi is in the spotlight

- USD/JPY trades sideways post snapping the two-day winning streak.
- US Dollar moves downward toward 105.50 despite hot PMI data.
- Policymaker Noguchi stated that the BoJ cannot hold an optimistic view on the acceleration of wage growth.
USD/JPY snaps the two-day winning streak, trading lower around 149.00 during the Asian session on Thursday. The USD/JPY is facing challenges due to the possibility of the Federal Reserve (Fed) ending the rate-hike cycle.
Investors seem to speculate the US Federal Reserve (Fed) to abandon the idea of a rate hike. Fed Governor Christopher Waller advocates a cautious stance on rate developments, suggesting that tightening in financial markets "would do some of the work for us." Fed Governor Michelle Bowman leans towards another rate hike, citing persistent inflation above the Fed's 2% target.
Moreover, the divergence in perspectives is revealed in the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) minutes. The Fed minutes emphasized the significance of relying on data. There was a suggestion that achieving a substantial increase in inflation would be crucial to garnering consensus for shaping monetary policy decisions.
US Producer Price Index (PPI) experienced a rise in September, jumping from 2.0% to 2.2%, surpassing the expected 1.6%. Attention in the market now turns to Thursday's Consumer Price Index (CPI) release, with forecasts indicating a potential decrease in the annual rate from 3.7% to 3.6%. Keep an eye out for the upcoming weekly Jobless Claims report as well.
The US Dollar Index (DXY) is facing challenges, extending losses around 105.50 at the time of writing. This struggle is attributed to the subdued performance of US Treasury yields, with the 10-year Treasury bond yield standing at 4.54% by the latest update.
The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens on the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) persistent ultra-easy monetary policy. Moreover, BoJ board member Asahi Noguchi is in the spotlight on Thursday, highlighting that the central bank "cannot be optimistic about acceleration in wage growth." Noguchi attributes inflation to import price hikes, including currency factors, and mentions that there is still a considerable distance to achieving the 2% inflation target.
The policymaker emphasizes that there is no immediate need to adjust the Yield Curve Control (YCC) policy. Noguchi underscores the importance of bringing real wages into positive territory and expresses the goal of getting wage growth closer to 3%, although he cannot specify when this might occur.
Earlier in the day, Noguchi expressed his views, suggesting that if central banks refrain from rate hikes and inflation subsides, the risk of a hard landing will be mitigated. He notes that Japan's economy is gradually recovering. In a stage where inflation expectations are on the rise, Noguchi advocates for some flexibility to sustain an accommodative policy under Yield Curve Control (YCC). This approach aims to balance economic recovery with the need to manage inflation expectations effectively.
USD/JPY: technical levels to watch
|Overview
|Today last price
|149
|Today Daily Change
|-0.16
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.11
|Today daily open
|149.16
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.68
|Daily SMA50
|146.87
|Daily SMA100
|144.04
|Daily SMA200
|138.7
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.32
|Previous Daily Low
|148.43
|Previous Weekly High
|150.16
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|149.71
|Previous Monthly Low
|144.44
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|148.98
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|148.77
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|148.62
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.07
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|147.72
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.87
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.42
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates losses near 1.5030 Premium
EUR/USD lost almost a hundred pips on Thursday on the back of a stronger US Dollar. The pair is consolidating losses around the 1.0530 level, at three-day lows. The Greenback remains firm, supported by higher Treasury yields and the latest round of US data, particularly inflation figures and labor market numbers.
GBP/USD drops below 1.2200, to lowest in three days
GBP/USD extended the decline, falling below 1.2200, to the lowest level since Monday. The pair is under pressure as the US Dollar remains strong following US inflation data and amid risk aversion.
Gold retreats from fresh highs, holds above $1,870 Premium
Gold price turned south and dropped below $1,880 after touching a two-week-high of $1,885 earlier in the day. The benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield is up more than 1% above 4.6% after latest US inflation figures, not allowing XAU/USD to hold its ground.
Bitcoin could trap short sellers if BTC history repeats itself, CPI beats expectations
Bitcoin has suffered the brunt of the US Consumer Price Index coming in above expectations, inspiring a fresh wave of bearish sentiment across the market. The report on the Thursday CPI reading has reignited speculations for another interest-rate hike by the US Federal Reserve.
Hot inflation and claims data weigh on stocks
US stocks are lower after hot inflation and claims data kept the risk of more Fed rate hikes on the table. The labor market refuses to break and that will keep supporting the Fed’s ‘higher for longer’ stance on rates. Wall Street is buying up safe-haven trades.