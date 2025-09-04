- USD/JPY trades flat around 148.50 in Friday’s early Asian session.
- ADP and Initial Jobless Claims data indicated a weakening labor market.
- The US August NFP report will be closely watched later on Friday.
The USD/JPY pair flat lines near 148.50 during the early Asian session on Friday. Traders prefer to wait on the sidelines ahead of the crucial US economic data. The highly anticipated Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) for August will take center stage later on Friday.
Data released on Thursday showed that the US Initial Jobless Claims increased more than expected last week, consistent with softening labor market conditions. Additionally, the ADP National Employment Report revealed that US private payrolls increased less than expected in August.
These job reports suggested labor market weakness and reinforced expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut rates this month, which could weigh on the Greenback. Markets are currently pricing in a nearly 100% chance of the Fed cutting interest rates later this month, up from 87% a week ago, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Traders will closely watch the US August employment data on Friday. The US economy is expected to add 75,000 jobs in August, little changed from July's 73,000, while the Unemployment Rate is projected to tick up to 4.3% in August, from 4.2% a month earlier.
The uncertainty surrounding the likely timing and pace of Bank of Japan (BoJ) rate hikes amid tariff-related uncertainties could drag the Japanese Yen (JPY) lower and act as a tailwind for the pair. BoJ Deputy Governor Ryozo Himino said on Tuesday that global economic uncertainty remains high, suggesting that the central bank is in no rush to push up still-low borrowing costs. However, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda on Wednesday showed readiness to continue raising interest rates if the economy and prices move in line with the BoJ's projections.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD faces a minor resistance above 0.6500
AUD/USD comes under fresh downside pressure in the latter part of the week, hovering just above the 0.6500 hurdle on the back of some tepid recovery in the US Dollar prior to the key publication of the US labour market report on Friday.
EUR/USD maintains its consolidation in place ahead of US NFP
EUR/USD trades on the back foot ahead of the opening bell in Asia on Thursday, navigating in a narrow range below 1.1650 amid a modest rebound in the Greenback despite mixed results from the US docket. Looking ahead, investors will closely follow Friday’s release of US NFP amid rising bets of a Fed rate cut this month.
Gold sticks to the offered bias near $3,550
Gold is taking a break on Thursday after seven straight days of gains, including Wednesday's climb to an all-time top near $3,580 per troy ounce. Traders' profit-taking mood ahead of Friday's US NFP report, along with a modest advance in the US Dollar, continues to weigh on the precious metal for the time being.
XRP price wobbles as sellers tighten grip amid on-chain activity
Ripple (XRP) remains range-bound, fluctuating between the demand zone at $2.77 and the supply area at $3.00 on Thursday. An attempt to breach the resistance lost momentum on Wednesday, leaving XRP vulnerable to retail and institutional selling, as well as low on-chain activity.
All eyes on NFP report as Fed rate cut bets intensify
Will August jobs report shock again? It’s almost one month ago that the July payrolls numbers generated not just considerable volatility in the markets but also a lot of controversy, as it offended President Trump’s record on the economy.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.