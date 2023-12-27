USD/JPY holds positive ground above 142.60 amidst the holiday season's thin trading

The USD/JPY pair gains ground during the early Asian session on Wednesday. The pair has reached 142.84 following the release of the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) Summary of Opinions and currently trades around 142.60. The market is likely to be quiet amid the light trading volume in the last week of 2023. Early Wednesday, the BoJ released the Summary of Opinions from the December Monetary Policy meeting. The remarks from the meeting were not surprised by the market, and the Japanese central bank is aware that conditions may emerge for withdrawing YCC and ultimately raising short-term interest rates out of negative territory. However, there’s no decision yet on the timing of the policy shift. On Monday, BoJ Governor Kazuo Ueda said that the possibility of achieving the central bank's inflation target was gradually rising and that it would consider adjusting policy if prospects of sustainably achieving the 2% target increased sufficiently. On the other hand, the cooling inflation figures last week fueled expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) may cut interest rates in the coming year. This, in turn, exerts some selling pressure on the US Dollar. The US Core Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCE), which excludes energy and food prices, rose 3.2% YoY in November, below the market consensus of 3.3%. The monthly Core PCE figures arrived at 0.1% in the same period, weaker than the expectation of 0.2%. The risk sentiment and the ongoing adjustments in central bank policies are expected to continue influencing currency movements amid the holiday season's thin trading. Later this week, the US Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for December and the Initial Jobless Claims will be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively. However, these figures might not have a significant impact on the market.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.