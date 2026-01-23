 USD/JPY holds losses near 158.00 amid growing intervention rumours 

The US Dollar is trading near the 158.00 level against the Japanese Yen at the time of writing, after pulling back from session highs above 159.20. Yen crosses whipsawed without an apparent fundamental reason, following the press release of the Bank of Japan’s Governor Kazuho Ueda earlier on Friday, which triggered speculation of a “rate check.”

This process consists of calls from Tokyo authorities to the country’s major commercial banks requesting Yen quotes, a move that often anticipates an immediate intervention in foreign exchange markets.

Previously, the Yen had been depreciating across the board, following the BoJ’s decision to keep interest rates on hold at 0.75%, an outcome widely expected by the market.

BoJ Governor Ueda conveyed a moderately hawkish message, noting that inflation is approaching the 2% target, which would back further monetary tightening in the mid-term. Ueda also stated that the bank needs to fully grasp the implications of previous rate hikes before tightening rates further.

The US Dollar is not at its best moment either. The USD Index is on track to close its worst week since June, hammered by the US-EU tensions about Greenland. The strong US GDP and sticky inflation figures released on Thursday failed to support the US Dollar, and the focus on Friday turns to the US Flash PMIs, which are expected to show a moderate improvement in

business activity in January.