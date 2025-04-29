USD/JPY holds above 142.00 ahead of US JOLTS Job Openings data, BoJ policy eyed

- USD/JPY stays above 142.00 as the US Dollar ticks higher ahead of key US JOLTS Job Openings data for March.
- US Bessent has stated that Chin should be the one to initiate trade talks.
- Investors expect the BoJ to keep interest rates steady on Thursday.
The USD/JPY pair ticks higher to near 142.30 during the North American session on Tuesday. The pair edges up as the US Dollar (USD) steadies ahead of the United States (US) JOLTS Job Openings data for March, which will be published at 14:00 GMT.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the Greenback’s value against six major currencies, is marginally higher around 99.10.
Economists expect US employers to have posted 7.5 million fresh jobs, marginally lower than 7.56 million seen in February. Steady growth in US new job data is unlikely to fluctuate market expectations for the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) monetary policy outlook significantly. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the Fed is expected to keep interest rates in the current range of 4.25%-4.50% in the May policy meeting.
This week, investors will pay close attention to a slew of US economic data, including Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP), which will be released on Friday.
Meanwhile, diminishing fears of a de-escalation in the trade war between the US and China will keep the US Dollar on the backfoot. Investors have started doubting whether trade discussions between Washington and Beijing are underway after US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signaled on Monday that China should be the one to initiate trade talks. “I believe that it’s up to China to de-escalate, because they sell five times more to us than we sell to them, Bessent said in an interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box.
In the Asia-Pacific region, investors await the Bank of Japan’s (BoJ) interest rate decision, which will be announced on Thursday. The BoJ is expected to keep interest rates steady at 0.5%. Investors will pay close attention to commentary on the monetary policy guidance. Market participants want to know whether hopes of interest rate hikes are still alive in the face of the tariff policy announced by US President Donald Trump.
Economic Indicator
BoJ Interest Rate Decision
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) announces its interest rate decision after each of the Bank’s eight scheduled annual meetings. Generally, if the BoJ is hawkish about the inflationary outlook of the economy and raises interest rates it is bullish for the Japanese Yen (JPY). Likewise, if the BoJ has a dovish view on the Japanese economy and keeps interest rates unchanged, or cuts them, it is usually bearish for JPY.Read more.
Next release: Thu May 01, 2025 03:00
Frequency: Irregular
Consensus: 0.5%
Previous: 0.5%
Source: Bank of Japan
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Next on the upside comes the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD left behind Tuesday’s retracement and clocked decent gains on Wednesday, reclaiming the 0.6400 barrier and beyond on the back of easing US-China trade tensions and despite another solid performance of the US Dollar.
EUR/USD: Further weakness likely below 1.1300
EUR/USD’s selling pressure picked up pace on Wednesday, sending the pair to the area of weekly lows near 1.1320. The move lower in spot came in response to extra strength in the Greenback despite disappointing results from the US Q1 GDP figures and the ADP report.
Gold reclaims the $3,300 mark and beyond
Gold remains under pressure on Wednesday, trading around $3,300 as receding US-China trade tensions continues to weigh on safe-haven demand. At the same time, the US Dollar keeps the bid bias intact following stronger-than-expected headline PCE inflation and despite a weaker first-quarter GDP growth print.
Bitcoin ETFs to see institutional inflows from Big Four wirehouses: Bitwise
Bitcoin ETFs are expected to witness a surge in demand from Wall Street in 2025, Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan said in a note to investors on Wednesday.
May flashlight for the FOMC blackout period – Waiting for the fog to lift
We expect the FOMC will leave its target range for the federal funds rate unchanged at 4.25-4.50% at its upcoming meeting on May 6-7, a view widely shared by financial markets and economists. Market pricing currently implies only a 9% probability of the FOMC cutting the fed funds rate by 25 bps.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.