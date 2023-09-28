USD/JPY holding onto 149.30 despite US Dollar retreat

- The USD/JPY got strung along the middle for Thursday, cycling 149.30.
- The pair closed down 20 pips on the day but missed any major moves.
- Friday sees Japanese Tokyo CPI, US PCE inflation numbers.
The USD/JPY went sideways on Thursday ahead of Friday's inflation double-feature. The pair is off the week's peak near 149.70, and analyst bets of USD/JPY hitting 150.00 are holding steady.
Despite a broad-market US Dollar (USD) Index retreat on firming risk appetite, the USD/JPY remains mostly flat for Thursday. The pair started Thursday trading off with an early high of 149.50 before falling back to familiar territory near 149.30.
Officials from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has put some significant effort into trying to jawbone the JPY to hold steady, but visibly-empty threats of tightening monetary policy have provided little effect thus far.
Read More:
USD/JPY: It remains dangerous to bet on the patience of the MOF – Commerzbank
USD/JPY: A move to 150 now appears on the horizon – UOB
Friday sees Japan's Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) reading for the annualized period into September, and the core CPI element (CPI less food but still including energies) is forecast to print at 2.6%, versus the previous reading of 2.8%.
Japanese inflation remains well above the BoJ's 2% target, but the BoJ continues to hold off on any rate adjustments until they are "convinced" that inflation will remain above their minimum target heading into a potential slowdown period in price growth.
Friday will also see US Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE), which is expected to hold steady at the previous quarter's 0.2%.
USD/JPY technical outlook
The USD/JPY remains firmly bullish from a technical standpoint, having closed in the green or flat for ten of the eleven last consecutive trading weeks.
The pair is up over 13% from the year's early lows near 127.20, and currently remains well above major moving averages, with the 34-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) sitting far below current price action near the 147.00 handle.
USD/JPY daily chart
USD/JPY technical levels
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|149.28
|Today Daily Change
|-0.36
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.24
|Today daily open
|149.64
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|147.63
|Daily SMA50
|145.34
|Daily SMA100
|142.87
|Daily SMA200
|137.87
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.71
|Previous Daily Low
|148.86
|Previous Weekly High
|148.46
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.32
|Previous Monthly High
|147.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|141.51
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.39
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.19
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.1
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.56
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.25
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.95
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|150.25
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.79
Note: All information on this page is subject to change. The use of this website constitutes acceptance of our user agreement. Please read our privacy policy and legal disclaimer. Opinions expressed at FXstreet.com are those of the individual authors and do not necessarily represent the opinion of FXstreet.com or its management. Risk Disclosure: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose. You should be aware of all the risks associated with foreign exchange trading, and seek advice from an independent financial advisor if you have any doubts.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD posts biggest daily gain in a month Premium
EUR/USD peaked at 1.0579, which marked the highest level in two days, before experiencing a pullback towards 1.0550. Despite the retreat, the Euro had its best performance in a month. The focus turns to consumer inflation data for the Eurozone and the US on Friday.
GBP/USD consolidates gains near 1.2200
GBP/USD extended its rebound and rose to 1.2224. Later it pulled back under 1.2200, but is still headed toward the biggest daily gain in more than a month. A correction of the US Dollar boosted the pair.
Gold extends slump to the $1,850 region Premium
Gold price extended its decline on Thursday to $1,857.66 a troy ounce, its lowest since early March. The US Dollar lost ground against most major rivals but surged vs the bright metal as the market mood slightly improved. European and American indexes traded with a better tone, helped by encouraging United States macroeconomic data.
Coinbase receives regulatory approval to launch derivative trading for non-US customers
Coinbase is emerging as the biggest entity to defy the enforcement actions pursued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after successfully launching its International exchange in Bermuda in Q2 this year.
Germany’s economic health check shows further signs of weakness
The debate over whether Germany is emerging as the 'sick man of Europe' again has picked up steam once again over the summer. In our view, the answer is a resounding "yes”.