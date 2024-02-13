- USD/JPY hits three-month high fueled by US CPI data revealing slower but higher inflation than expected.
- January CPI at 3.1% vs. 2.9% forecast and Core CPI at 3.9%, dampening hopes for near-term Fed rate cuts.
- Surge past 150.00 level supported by rising US Treasury yields, altering investor expectations for Fed easing.
The USD/JPY surged to a three-month high of 150.81 after the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) revealed that inflation in the United States (US) remains above the 3% threshold, although slowing down. At the time of writing, the pair exchanges hands at 150.78, up 0.96%.
Persistent US inflation report lifts US Treasury yields, tailwind for USD/JPY
Wall Street is trading with losses following the latest inflation data. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) in January exceeded estimates of 2.9% YoY, increased by 3.1% below last month’s 3.4% reading. Excluding volatile items, known as Core CPI, was unchanged compared to December’s reading at 3.9%, up from estimates of 3.7% YoY.
After the data, the USD/JPY shot through the roof, extending its gains past the 150.00 figure, hitting a three-month high, sponsored by the jump in US Treasury yields. The 10-year benchmark note yields 4.314%, up by more than 13 basis points, as investors trimmed the odds for a Federal Reserve rate cut.
The CME FedWatch Tool shows traders disregarding a cut in March and May, though the odds for June increased. Therefore, the federal funds rate (FFR) would remain at 5.25%-5.50% according to the swaps market for the first five months of 2024.
Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan (BoJ) has shown mixed signs regarding the future of its monetary policy stance. Data-wise, Machinery Orders plunged -14.1% YoY, the weakest level since October, while the Producer Price Index (PPI) was steady at 0.2% YoY. Although market players are still seeing the BoJ increase rate in June, they could delay the end of negative interest rates unless data suggests inflation would be sustainably above their 2% target.
USD/JPY Price Analysis: Technical outlook
The daily chart portrays the pair's upward bias, with 151.00 as the next resistance level. Once that level is cleared, the USD/JPY next stop would be last year’s 151.91 high, followed by the 152.00 mark. Conversely, if sellers regain the 150.00 level, that could open the door for further losses. In that case, key support levels would be tested. Firstly, the Tenkan-Sen at 148.38, followed by the Senkou Span A at 147.77. Once those two levels are cleared, the next stop would be the Kijun-Sen at 147.15.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|150.83
|Today Daily Change
|1.50
|Today Daily Change %
|1.00
|Today daily open
|149.33
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|148.05
|Daily SMA50
|145.47
|Daily SMA100
|147.52
|Daily SMA200
|145.05
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|149.48
|Previous Daily Low
|148.93
|Previous Weekly High
|149.58
|Previous Weekly Low
|147.63
|Previous Monthly High
|148.81
|Previous Monthly Low
|140.81
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|149.27
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|149.14
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|149.01
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|148.7
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|148.46
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|149.57
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|149.8
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|150.12
AUD/USD collapses to three-month lows near 0.6450
AUD/USD accelerated its decline and broke below the 0.6500 support with certain conviction, leaving the door open to the continuation of the bearish move at lest in the very near term.
EUR/USD puts the 1.0700 level to the test post-US CPI
EUR/USD added to Monday’s retracement and retreated markedly on Tuesday, printing fresh yearly lows in the 1.0700 region on the back of the robust bound in the US Dollar following higher-than-estimated US CPI.
Gold plunges below $2,000 after hot US CPI
The selling pressure around prices of the yellow metal gathers extra steam after Wall Street's opening, with XAU/USD trading below the critical $2,000 mark as resurgent inflationary pressures in the US economy further weigh on rate cut odds.
Bitcoin price drops below $50,000 as US CPI shows inflation remains stubbornly high
After hitting the $50,000 milestone on Monday, Bitcoin price has pulled back, coming on the back of US CPI Inflation data on Tuesday, which showed that the possibility of a rate cut remains hopium, at least for now.
US CPI Quick Analysis: Inflation fights back, US Dollar set to hold up for days, but not forever Premium
Rosy glasses are insufficient – all the figures in January's inflation report beat estimates. While the headline Consumer Price Index (CPI( is down from 3.4% to 3.1%, economists expected 2.9%. Holding above 3% is disappointing.