USD/JPY gathers strength to recapture 133.00 as focus shifts to US PCE Price Index

- USD/JPY is aiming to recapture 133.00 as ebbing fears of US banking shakedown have trimmed the Japanese Yen’s appeal.
- The street believes that the US banking sector has already reported its collateral damage.
- Tokyo CPI is expected to soften consecutively led by declining oil prices.
The USD/JPY pair is facing barricades in reclaiming the immediate resistance of 133.00 in the Asian session. The major is expected to resume its upside journey as global banking fears have eased, the US Dollar Index (DXY) has shown a decent recovery, and fears of softening of Japan’s inflation have renewed.
Easing US banking jitters after the announcement of the acquisition of collapsed Silicon Valley Bank’s (SVB) deposits and loans to efforts made by US authorities to infuse confidence among investors have trimmed appeal for the Japanese Yen as a safe-haven.
Investors were gung ho for the Japanese Yen when the US administration alarmed shakedown in the banking sector. However, the market participants believe that the US banking sector has already reported its collateral damage, which has forced them to withdraw funds from the Japanese Yen. This also helped the USD Index in building a cushion around 102.40. A recovery move by the USD Index has already pushed it to above 102.60.
The US Dollar is expected to remain in action ahead of the release of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred inflation tool, core Personal Consumption Expenditure (PCE) Price Index (Feb) data. According to the estimates, monthly core PCE inflation would accelerate by 0.4%, lower than the former expansion of 0.6%. The annual figure is expected to remain steady at 4.7%.
On the Tokyo front, investors are focusing on Tokyo Consumer Price Index (CPI) data, which will release on Friday. The street is anticipating further softening of the headline Tokyo CPI to 2.7% from the former release of 3.4% led by declining oil prices in the international market. However, the core CPI that strips off oil and food prices is seen expanding to 3.3% from the former release of 3.2%. More stimulus measures are expected from the Bank of Japan (BoJ) in keeping inflation steadily above desired levels.
USD/JPY
|Overview
|Today last price
|132.68
|Today Daily Change
|1.81
|Today Daily Change %
|1.38
|Today daily open
|130.87
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|133.79
|Daily SMA50
|132.72
|Daily SMA100
|134.15
|Daily SMA200
|137.36
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|131.6
|Previous Daily Low
|130.41
|Previous Weekly High
|133
|Previous Weekly Low
|129.64
|Previous Monthly High
|136.92
|Previous Monthly Low
|128.08
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|130.86
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|131.15
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|130.32
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|129.76
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|129.12
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|131.52
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|132.16
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|132.71
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles below 0.6700 as market sentiment dwindles on inflation, banking concerns
AUD/USD justifies its risk-barometer status as the quote seesaws around 0.6680 amid a mixed start to Thursday’s trading, following a downbeat closing. The Aussie pair’s previous losses could be linked to the US Dollar’s rebound and downbeat Australia inflation numbers.
EUR/USD stays firm around 1.0840, with traders eyeing German and US inflation data
The Euro advanced for three straight sessions against the US Dollar, but late in the North American session, the EUR/USD retreated, forming a doji. Hence, indecision is the game's name, as the greenback staged a recovery on Wednesday.
Gold continues to juggle above $1960 as investors await US PCE Price Index
Gold is displaying topsy-turvy moves in a $12 range above 1,960.00 in the early Asian session. The precious metal is defending the $1,960.00 support despite easing global banking jitters, which has trimmed the appeal for Gold as a safe-haven asset.
Why this analyst's prediction of BTC capitulation in April might be wrong
Bitcoin was created as a form of independent currency that would not have to depend on the traditional financial market to dictate its value. BTC deviated from the same a while ago as it followed the stock market's lead, but following the recent crashes, the cryptocurrency seems to be back on its own.
Euro area HICP Preview: Peak inflation or base effects? No trade-off for ECB (for now) Premium
“There is no trade-off between price and financial stability,” European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde said earlier this month, following the announcement of a 50 basis points (bps) rate hike despite the banking sector turmoil.