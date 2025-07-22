USD/JPY gathers strength to near 147.50 amid tariff uncertainty

- USD/JPY strengthens to around 147.55 in Tuesday’s Asian session.
- Japan's PM vows to stay on even as his ruling coalition is certain to lose control of the upper house in Sunday's election.
- Investors will closely monitor the developments surrounding US-Japan trade talks.
The USD/JPY pair attracts some buyers near 147.55 during the Asian trading hours on Tuesday. The Japanese Yen (JPY) weakens against the US dollar (USD) due to political uncertainty and rising concerns over the direction of future fiscal policy in Japan.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba has vowed to remain in office, despite exit polls showing that his ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) is certain to lose control of the upper house in Sunday's election. David Chao of Invesco said that the outcome of Japan's upper-house election "was largely expected by the markets." Chao further stated that "all eyes are very much on the trade deal now between Japan and the US."
Traders will shift their attention to the US-Japan trade talks. Japan's chief tariff negotiator, Ryosei Akazawa, said on Monday that he will aim for some kind of trade agreement with the US by August 1. Any signs. Political pressure in Japan, along with the renewed trade tensions, could undermine the JPY and act as a tailwind for the pair in the near term.
Nonetheless, the cautious stance from the US Federal Reserve (Fed) might drag the Greenback lower. Fed Governor Christopher Waller acknowledged that while the labor market remains stable overall, conditions in the private sector are less robust.
Waller expressed support for a potential rate cut in July, adding that the Fed shouldn't "wait until the labor market deteriorates before we cut the policy rate."Markets are now pricing in nearly a 59% odds of a rate cut by the US central bank in September, according to the CME FedWatch tool.
Japanese Yen FAQs
The Japanese Yen (JPY) is one of the world’s most traded currencies. Its value is broadly determined by the performance of the Japanese economy, but more specifically by the Bank of Japan’s policy, the differential between Japanese and US bond yields, or risk sentiment among traders, among other factors.
One of the Bank of Japan’s mandates is currency control, so its moves are key for the Yen. The BoJ has directly intervened in currency markets sometimes, generally to lower the value of the Yen, although it refrains from doing it often due to political concerns of its main trading partners. The BoJ ultra-loose monetary policy between 2013 and 2024 caused the Yen to depreciate against its main currency peers due to an increasing policy divergence between the Bank of Japan and other main central banks. More recently, the gradually unwinding of this ultra-loose policy has given some support to the Yen.
Over the last decade, the BoJ’s stance of sticking to ultra-loose monetary policy has led to a widening policy divergence with other central banks, particularly with the US Federal Reserve. This supported a widening of the differential between the 10-year US and Japanese bonds, which favored the US Dollar against the Japanese Yen. The BoJ decision in 2024 to gradually abandon the ultra-loose policy, coupled with interest-rate cuts in other major central banks, is narrowing this differential.
The Japanese Yen is often seen as a safe-haven investment. This means that in times of market stress, investors are more likely to put their money in the Japanese currency due to its supposed reliability and stability. Turbulent times are likely to strengthen the Yen’s value against other currencies seen as more risky to invest in.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD stays defensive above 0.6500 after RBA Minutes
AUD/USD is trading on the back foot above 0.6500 early Tuesday, although in a narrow range. The pair is undermined by a broad US Dollar rebound, shrugging off cautious RBA July meeting Minutes and a mikdly positive risk sentiment. All eyes remain on trade talks.
USD/JPY recovers to near 147.50, tracks US Dollar bounce
USD/JPY is recovering ground to near 147.50 in Tuesday's Asian trading. A minor US Dollar rebound combined with an upbeat mood helps the pair's upswing. Japan's political concerns and increased bets of delayed BoJ interest rate hikes weigh on the Japanese Yen, supporting the major.
Gold price reverses from over-month highs of $3.403
Gold price has come under renewed selling pressure in Asian trading on Tuesday, retreating from over one-month highs reached at $3,403. The resurgent US Dollar demand and a risk-friendly environment fuel a fresh downtick in Gold price. Trade headlines, Fed sentiment and US Dollar dynamics will dictate Gold price movement.
Ethereum, XRP and Solana lead crypto market rally: Is altcoin season here?
The cryptocurrency market is showing early signs of an altcoin season, following a sustained uptrend in top altcoins, including Ethereum, XRP, and Solana, over the past week, while Bitcoin remained range-bound.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.