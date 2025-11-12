TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

USD/JPY gains as Yen softens on dovish BoJ stance, US shutdown optimism

  • The Japanese Yen declines as Takaichi calls for a supportive monetary policy to sustain the recovery.
  • Hopes for a deal to end the US government shutdown reduce demand for safe-haven assets.
  • Expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts limit the upside potential of the US Dollar.
USD/JPY gains as Yen softens on dovish BoJ stance, US shutdown optimism
Ghiles GuezoutGhiles GuezoutFXStreet

USD/JPY trades around 154.85 on Wednesday at the time of writing, up 0.50% on the day. Comments from Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi have reignited speculation about a looser fiscal stance and a cautious approach by the Bank of Japan (BoJ) regarding further rate hikes. Takaichi reiterated that inflation should be driven by wage growth rather than food price increases, stressing the need for close coordination with the BoJ to ensure a sustainable recovery.

This stance reinforces the view that the BoJ may delay its next rate hike, possibly beyond December, despite recent signals of internal debate about gradually normalizing monetary policy. Meanwhile, the Japanese government is preparing an economic stimulus package, due on November 21, that is expected to encourage the BoJ to maintain accommodative financial conditions to support growth. These factors continue to weigh on the Japanese Yen (JPY), already weakened by a renewed global risk-on sentiment.

The prospect of a deal to reopen the US government, after the longest shutdown in the nation’s history, is also undermining demand for safe-haven assets such as the Japanese Yen. However, caution remains as some market participants believe Japanese authorities could step into the foreign exchange market if the JPY weakens further.

In the United States (US), the recent deterioration in the labor market, with private employment averaging a loss of 11,250 jobs per week in the previous 4-week period, according to ADP, has strengthened expectations of another Federal Reserve (Fed) rate cut in December. This outlook limits the upside potential for the US Dollar (USD), despite its short-term rebound.

With no major US economic data due on Wednesday, investors are focusing on speeches from Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members for clues about the Fed’s monetary path.

US Dollar Price Today

The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies today. US Dollar was the strongest against the Japanese Yen.

USDEURGBPJPYCADAUDNZDCHF
USD0.05%0.23%0.43%0.04%-0.11%-0.04%-0.19%
EUR-0.05%0.17%0.38%-0.02%-0.17%-0.10%-0.23%
GBP-0.23%-0.17%0.22%-0.19%-0.34%-0.27%-0.41%
JPY-0.43%-0.38%-0.22%-0.41%-0.55%-0.49%-0.63%
CAD-0.04%0.02%0.19%0.41%-0.15%-0.09%-0.22%
AUD0.11%0.17%0.34%0.55%0.15%0.07%-0.07%
NZD0.04%0.10%0.27%0.49%0.09%-0.07%-0.14%
CHF0.19%0.23%0.41%0.63%0.22%0.07%0.14%

The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

Author

Ghiles Guezout

Ghiles Guezout is a Market Analyst with a strong background in stock market investments, trading, and cryptocurrencies. He&nbsp;combines fundamental and technical analysis skills to identify market opportunities.

More from Ghiles Guezout
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays defensive below 1.1600, awaits Fed commentary

EUR/USD stays under modest bearish pressure and trades below 1.1600 in the second half of the day on Wednesday. Markets await the US House vote on the stopgap funding bill that will end the government shutdown. Meanwhile, investors will pay close attention to comments from Fed policymakers.

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trims most of its intraday losses, advances beyond 1.3100

GBP/USD trades in the 1.3130 region in the American session on Wednesday. The US Dollar declines ahead of definitions about the US government shutdown. Market participants anticipate the largest shutdown in the country’s history is close to an end after the Senate agreed on a funding bill.

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold extends rally past $4,200 amid US government reopening hopes

Gold accelerated its advance after Wall Street open, approaching the $4,200 mark in the American afternoon. The US Dollar remains pressured amid hopes of a US federal government reopening. The House of Representatives will vote on a funding bill later in the day.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP poised for recovery as BTC ETF inflows return 

Bitcoin rises in tandem with other crypto majors and is trading above $104,000 at the time of writing on Wednesday. Altcoins, including Ethereum and Ripple, are also edging higher, hovering above $3,400 and $2.40, respectively.

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

US government hopes boost risk, as bond market may not prop up Starmer

As we move through the European trading session on Wednesday, there is residual optimism in the market that continues to boost risk sentiment. European indices are having another strong day, although the FTSE 100 is bucking this trend and is posting a small loss.

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui reclaims $2.00 despite DeFI TVL logging 15% drop

Sui (SUI) is rising in tandem with the cryptocurrency market, trading above $2.00 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The bullish wave behind Sui's 3.5% increase followed a correction that erased gains from $2.20 to $1.98 the previous day.

Best Brokers in 2025

Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Best Forex Brokers in 2025: Top 5 brokers to trade currencies
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Brokers with Low Spreads in 2025: The best brokers for cost-conscious traders
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers to trade EUR/USD in 2025: What to know
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Mena in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best CFD Brokers in 2025: The final guide to pick the best broker
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Best brokers to trade Gold: Everything you need to know
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Brokers with High Leverage: What brokers offer you the most exposure
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Latam in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Best Regulated Brokers in 2025: Top 5 trusted brokers
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Brokers with Islamic & Swap-Free Accounts in 2025
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers with the MT4 Platform: A comprehensive guide
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers
Best Brokers in Indonesia in 2025: Pros and cons of the main brokers