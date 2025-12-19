Silver (XAG/USD) attracts some dip-buying near mid-$64.00s during the Asian session on Friday and stalls the previous day's modest retracement slide. The white metal climb back closer to the $66.00 round figure in the last hour and remain well within the striking distance of the all-time peak touched on Wednesday.

The XAG/USD once again finds decent support near the upward-sloping 100-hour Simple Moving Average (SMA), keeping buyers in control. It offers dynamic support at $64.75, and holding above this rising average would preserve the bullish tone. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) histogram has turned positive and is expanding, suggesting the MACD line has crossed above the Signal line near the zero level. Momentum improves, and a sustained push further into positive territory would bolster the upside bias.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) stands at 56, neutral-to-bullish and below overbought, supporting scope for further gains if buyers maintain control. However, the daily RSI is flashing overstretched conditions, which makes it prudent to wait for some near-term consolidation or a modest pullback before positioning for any further appreciating move. This, in turn, suggests that the XAG/USD could face some intermediate hurdle near the $66.50-$66.55 region.

This is followed by the record high, around the $67.00 neighborhood, which should cap the upside for the XAG/USD. A sustained strength beyond the said handle, however, will be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders and reaffirm the near-term positive outlook.

On the flip side, the $65.40-$65.35 region now seems to protect the immediate downside ahead of the $65.00 psychological mark. This is closely followed by the 100-hour SMA pivotal support, around the $64.75 region, which, if broken decisively, might prompt some technical selling and pave the way for a deeper corrective decline. The XAG/USD might then accelerate the downfall towards testing sub-$64.00 levels before eventually dropping to the $63.35 intermediate support en route to the $63.00 mark.

(A part of the technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool)

XAG/USD 1-hour chart