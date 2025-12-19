TRENDING:
Pound Sterling Price News and Forecast: GBP/USD steadies following the previous day’s volatile price swings

FXStreet TeamFXStreet TeamFXStreet

GBP/USD steadies below 1.3400 as traders digest BoE policy update and US inflation data

The GBP/USD pair stalls the previous day's pullback from the vicinity of mid-1.3400s and a nearly two-month high, though it struggles to attract meaningful buyers during the Asian session on Friday. Spot prices currently trade around the 1.3380-1.3385 region, up only 0.05% for the day, amid mixed cues.

The British Pound (GBP) draws support from the Bank of England's (BoE) hawkish rate cut on Thursday, which, in turn, is seen as a key factor acting as a tailwind for the GBP/USD pair. As was expected, the BoE MPC voted 5-4 to lower the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points (bps) to 3.75%. A close vote split, however, revealed differences within the committee, especially after this week's inflation surprise. This, in turn, forced investors to scale back their expectations for more aggressive easing next year. Read more...

GBP/USD firm as soft CPI pressures Dollar, BoE stance supports Sterling

GBP/USD surges during Thursday’s North American session as following the release of a benign US inflation report and a “hawkish” rate cut by the Bank of England (BoE). The pair trades at 1.3410 up 0.28% after reaching a daily low of 1.3340.

The US Consumer Price Index rose by 2.7% YoY in November, down from 3% in September, revealed the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS). Underlying inflation dipped from the 3% threshold, down to 2.6%, revealed the data. Although the print is positive, economists warned that the 43-day US government shutdown made it impossible for BLS workers to collect some of the data they usually compile for the report. Read more...

EUR/USD gains traction and trades above 1.1730 in the American session, looking to end the week virtually unchanged. The bullish opening in Wall Street makes it difficult for the US Dollar to preserve its recovery momentum and helps the pair rebound heading into the weekend.

Following Thursday's volatile session, GBP/USD moves sideways below 1.3400 on Friday. Investors reassess the Bank of England's policy oıtlook after the MPC decided to cut the interest rate by 25 bps by a slim margin. Meanwhile, the improving risk mood helps the pair hold its ground.

Gold struggles to gather recovery momentum and stays below $4,350 in the second half of the day on Friday, as the benchmark 10-year US Treasury bond yield edges higher. Nevertheless, the precious metal remains on track to end the week with modest gains as markets gear up for the holiday season.

Bitcoin (BTC) is edging higher, trading above $88,000 at the time of writing on Monday. Altcoins, including Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP), are following in BTC's footsteps, experiencing relief rebounds following a volatile week.

One month of softer inflation data is rarely enough to shift Federal Reserve policy on its own, but in a market highly sensitive to every data point, even a single reading can reshape expectations. November's inflation report offered a welcome sign of cooling price pressures. 

XRP rebounds as bulls target a short-term breakout above $2.00 on Friday. XRP ETFs record the highest inflow since December 8, signaling growing institutional appetite.

