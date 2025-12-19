Forex Today: BoJ hikes policy rate, USD recovers despite soft inflation

Here is what you need to know on Friday, December 19:

The US Dollar (USD) manages to hold its ground early Friday and the Japanese Yen (JPY) stays resilient against its rivals following the Bank of Japan's (BoJ) decision to raise the policy by 25 basis-points (bps) to 0.75%. The economic calendar will feature mid-tier data releases from the UK, Germany and the US ahead of the weekend.

US Dollar Price This week The table below shows the percentage change of US Dollar (USD) against listed major currencies this week. US Dollar was the weakest against the Swiss Franc. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.15% 0.00% 0.08% 0.13% 0.58% 0.62% -0.15% EUR -0.15% -0.14% -0.09% -0.03% 0.45% 0.47% -0.32% GBP -0.01% 0.14% 0.19% 0.13% 0.60% 0.61% -0.17% JPY -0.08% 0.09% -0.19% 0.05% 0.50% 0.52% -0.04% CAD -0.13% 0.03% -0.13% -0.05% 0.46% 0.49% -0.15% AUD -0.58% -0.45% -0.60% -0.50% -0.46% 0.02% -0.77% NZD -0.62% -0.47% -0.61% -0.52% -0.49% -0.02% -0.78% CHF 0.15% 0.32% 0.17% 0.04% 0.15% 0.77% 0.78% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the US Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the Japanese Yen, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent USD (base)/JPY (quote).

The Bank of England (BoE) cut the bank rate by 25 bps to 3.75% following the December meeting, with a slim majority of 5 vs 4. BoE Governor Andrew Bailey's vote to cut became the deciding factor. In the policy statement, the BoE reiterated that they think rates are still on a gradual downward path but noted that judgments around further policy easing will become a closer call in the near future. After rising toward 1.3450 with the initial reaction to the BoE, GBP/USD reversed its direction in the American session on Thursday and closed the day marginally higher. The pair stays in a consolidation phase early Friday and trades below 1.3400. The UK's Office for National Statistics will publish November Retail Sales data later in the session.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) reported on Thursday that annual inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI), softened to 2.7% in November, while the core CPI inflation declined to 2.6% in the same period. Both of these prints came in below analysts' estimate and caused the USD to come under bearish pressure. Nevertheless, the cautious market mood helped the USD find support and the USD Index registered small daily gains. In the European morning on Friday, the USD Index holds steady at around 98.50. Other data from the US showed that the weekly Initial Jobless Claims fell to 224,000 from 237,000 in the week ending December 15. Existing Home Sales data for November and the final revision to the University of Michigan's Consumer Sentiment Index data for December will be released on Friday.

The European Central Bank (ECB) left key rates unchanged following the last policy meeting of the year, as widely expected. In the post-meeting press conference, ECB President Christine Lagarde reiterated that the Eurozone economy remains resilient and said that they can't offer forward guidance on policy, given the uncertainty surrounding the outlook. Lagarde also noted that they don't target exchange rates but added that they pay close attention to the Euro's appreciation. EUR/USD closed in negative territory following a volatile second half of the day on Thursday but managed to stabilize above 1.1700 early Friday. The European economic docket will offer consumer sentiment and producer inflation data from Germany.

The BoJ board members decided to raise the short-term interest rate by 25 bps to 0.75% from 0.50% following the conclusion of its two-day monetary policy review meeting on Friday. The BoJ repeated that they will continue to raise the policy rate if economy, prices move in line with forecast, in accordance with improvements in the economy. Regarding the JPY's valuation, the BoJ said that they must be vigilant to risks, including developments in foreign exchange markets. USD/JPY edges higher toward 156.00 in the early European session on Friday and gains about 0.3% on the day.

Gold surged higher and came within a touching distance of a fresh all-time high on Thursday but lost its traction later in the American session. After correcting toward $4,300 during the Asian trading hours on Friday, XAU/USD found a foothold and recovered above $4,320 by the European morning.

(This story was corrected on December 19 at 07:36 to say that the BoE cut the bank rate to 3.75% following the December meeting, not 3.7%.)